The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations Are Finally Here

You've been listening to their songs on repeat. Now, it's time to find out which artists are in the running for an iHeartRadio Music Award.

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced the 2022 nominees on Thursday, Jan. 27, and fans are sure to see some of their favorite stars on the list.

In fact, some musicians earned multiple nominations. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, for instance, received 12 nods and Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber each got nine. Doja Cat also earned seven nominations and Lil Nas X racked up six.

Launched in 2013, the iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio's stations and app throughout 2021 and give fans a sneak peek at 2022's upcoming hits. There are trophies, live performances and even a few new categories this year, including Best Comeback Album and TikTok Songwriter of the Year.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 22.

For the full list of nominees, scroll on.