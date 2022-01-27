Paris Hilton Reveals Where Her and Lindsay Lohan's Friendship Stands

After years of tension between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, are the stars finally grool? Watch the video below to find out why the heiress recently reached out to the Mean Girls actress.

By Jess Cohen Jan 27, 2022 12:41 PMTags
FeudsLindsay LohanParis HiltonCelebritiesWatch What Happens LiveNBCU
Watch: Paris Hilton Says Kids Are a Top Priority: "Possibly 2 to 3"

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are beyond all the drama.

Though they've had a rocky relationship over the years, the Paris in Love star has confirmed that she and the Mean Girls actress are "all good" now.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Jan. 26, host Andy Cohen referenced Paris' 2019 appearance on the Bravo show, during which she called Lindsay "beyond" and "lame" in a game of "Plead the Fifth." However, it seems time has healed all wounds for the stars.

As Paris explained during Wednesday's show, "I just feel that we're grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged," Paris, who tied the knot with Carter Reum in November, said. "We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."

In fact, Paris reached out to Lindsay after seeing that she got engaged to Bader Shammas. "I was on my honeymoon and I just said congratulations," Paris recalled, noting that the exchange broke the ice between the stars. "No bad vibes."

photos
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's Honeymoon Album

In addition to Lindsay, Paris also talked about her friendship with Kim Kardashian, who recently attended her wedding. "It meant so much to me that she was there," Paris said on Wednesday's WWHL. "She looked stunning and it was a fun night."

Paris' mom Kathy Hilton, who appeared on the show alongside her daughter, agreed that it was "so special."

As for the wedding gift Kim K got her? Paris doesn't know what it is yet, considering she only recently got back from her honeymoon.

"I actually haven't opened my wedding gifts because I've been on my honeymoon and ever since then I've been working," she admitted to Andy. "So they're all just in a room, like hundreds of gifts. I need to do that."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/Peacock

Take a look at the video above to see Paris dish on wedding dresses, her friendship with Lindsay and more!

Paris in Love is streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

