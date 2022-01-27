Statue of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Erected at Crash Site on 2-Year Anniversary of Death

Watch : Remembering Kobe Bryant on His Birthday: Live from E! Rewind

Remembering the Bryants.

On Jan. 26, a statue honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was placed on the site of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., two years to the day of their tragic deaths.

Created by sculptor Dan Medina, the figure shows the beloved Lakers player, clad in his uniform, with his arm around his 13-yea-old daughter as holds a basketball. The two are depicted with big smiles across their faces.

At the base of the 160-pound bronze statue is the quote, "Heroes come and go, but legends are forever," along with the names of all nine victims who perished in the 2020 accident, according to TMZ.

Medina told TMZ Sports that the statue was just a temporary tribute and said he planned to take it down by sundown. He did say, however, that he hopes the city will eventually allow him to put up a more permanent version of his art.