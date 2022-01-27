John David Duggar Reportedly Crashed a Plane With 2 Passengers After "Double Engine Failure"

Watch : Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography

On top of his family's turbulent legal issues, John David Duggar reportedly experienced a plane crash in October.

A 911 dispatcher told People that the 19 Kids and Counting star, 32, was piloting a plane when he reported a crash. Per the dispatcher, Duggar suffered "double engine failure" and was forced to land in a field.

E! News obtained the National Transportation Safety Board's Aviation Accident Preliminary Report, which detailed a plane crash in Waverly, Tenn., on Oct. 29 at about 7 p.m. The report didn't mention who was involved, but stated that the pilot and two passengers suffered no injuries. It added that the damage to the plane, a Piper PA-30, was "substantial."

Per People, the plane was registered to Medic Choppers and belongs to Medic Corps. Duggar works with the non-profit as the director of business, saying on its website that he previously worked as a Fireman and Emergency Medical Responder with the Fire Department and is also the CEO of Natural State Environmental Services. Medic Corp has aimed to provide "significant emergency medical care during times of catastrophic disaster" since Super Typhoon Yolanda impacted the Phillipines in 2013.