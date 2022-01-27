John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Selling Their $18 Million NYC Home: Go Inside

Watch : John Legend's NSFW Comment That Shocked Chrissy Teigen

On the move!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are saying goodbye to their east coast digs. The Grammy winner and the model-turned-cookbook author the have listed their New York home, located in the city's hip Nolita neighborhood, for a cool $18 million.

With six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the residence spans nearly 6,200 square feet and occupies half of the building's 5th floor and the entire 6th floor.

The duplex also includes multiple living areas, including a great room with 12-foot ceilings filled with natural light, a custom kitchen, a laundry room and a large, private outdoor rooftop terrace.

The property has been listed with Douglas Elliman agents—Noble Black, David Son, Jennifer Stillman and Corinne Cahlon.

While the couple may be unloading their NYC home, they aren't planning to say goodbye to the Big Apple forever. Instead, Legend, 43, told The Wall Street Journal that he and Teigen, 36, who share two kids—Miles, 3, and Luna, 5—will look for a new home base in the city that does not require any work.