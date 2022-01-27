Dress Your Way to Happiness With the Dopamine Dressing Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You may have seen the phrase "dopamine dressing" pop up a lot recently. After all, even ASOS has an entire section dedicated to the dopamine dressing trend. But what exactly is it and should you try it?
As NYC-based therapist Lin Sternlicht, LMHC told E! News, "Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that's released in the brain when one receives pleasure. Natural forms of dopamine can be produced through simple life pleasures such as a beautiful sunset, time spent with loved ones, exercise, and a nice meal, among many other things. Dopamine dressing is based on the idea that we can experience joy through fashion by wearing brightly colored clothing."
Colors are associated with certain feelings, as you've likely experienced yourself. For instance, blue can make you feel calm and at peace, while yellow and orange can make you feel optimistic and happy. It's why bright colors and patterns tend to be associated with the dopamine dressing trend.
However, "the correlation one makes between certain colors and moods can be subjective," Lin said. So, if you're someone who loves wearing black and that's what makes you feel happiest, you're totally on trend. At its core, dopamine dressing is all about wearing things that make you feel happy, comfortable and confident.
We've rounded up some bright, colorful and playful pieces that can help to boost your mood. Check those out below.
Lulus Postcards From Me Hot Pink Ruffled Two-Piece Jumpsuit
This stunning hot pink two-piece set will make you want to jump on a place and take a long vacation ASAP. It features subtle sparkly threading, adjustable spaghetti straps and high waisted, wide leg bottoms.
Native Youth Relaxed Sleeveless Cardigan with Beachy Print
Colorful, fun prints are another way to sport the trend, and this pretty oversized sleeveless cardigan by Native Youth features a colorful beachy print. You can't help but smile when you're in this.
Alo Airbrush Real Bra Tank
Working out in the winter can be a drag, but brightly colored activewear can help put you in the right mood. This longline sports bra from Alo comes in a variety of fun colors including aqua, electric violet and bright green. It's also on sale for $43 right now.
Have a Good Day Retro Smiley Face Sweatshirt
Etsy shoppers are obsessed with this cozy oversized retro sweatshirt. It's vintage-inspired, comes in five color options including bright pink, and features a large smiley face graphic on the back. So cute!
Good American Chunky Rib Legging
Good American has a line of gorgeous neon tops and bottoms that are definitely worth checking out. These chunky rib leggings come in five striking colors including electric lime, hot pink and hot coral.
Alo It Girl Bomber
Rock the dopamine dressing trend like an It Girl with Alo's It Girl Bomber. Right now, this neon shock yellow option is on sale for 40% off. If the yellow doesn't put a smile on your face, that discount sure will.
Lulus Bright Eyes Neon Pink Balloon Sleeve Sweater Top
You'll have all eyes on you when you wear this neon pink sweater from Lulus. It features a classic crew neckline, chic balloon sleeves with a drop shoulder and a wide-cut bodice. In addition to being vibrant, Lulus shoppers love how soft and cozy this is.
Ugg Drizilita
No rain? Who cares! The Drizlita boots from Ugg were designed to be worn both rain or shine. It comes in four colors including this gorgeous bright taffy pink and key lime.
BaubleBar Felice 18K Gold Earrings
Accessories that put a smile on your face work just as well as a brightly colored top. The Felice earrings from BaubleBar are super cute and made with cubic zirconia stones and 18K gold plated sterling silver. So fun!
Lulus Forever Sweethearts Red Long Sleeve Bodysuit
This vibrant red long sleeve bodysuit is perfect for a night out. It's made with a slinky stretch knit and features a V-bar supported sweetheart neckline and cheeky bottoms with a snap closure. You'll look sexy and cute, regardless of how you choose to style it.
Lovers and Friends Rachel Mini Dress
If you're looking for a dress that's sure to wow, look no further than the Rachel mini dress by Lovers and Friends. It features an extra chic cutout and off-shoulder styling. The bright pink is also super eye catching. We love it!
Lulus Moment for Life Coral Pink Halter Jumpsuit
You can't help but feel extra confident when you're in a sleek jumpsuit. Lulus' best-selling Moment for Life halter jumpsuit in coral pink is such a mood booster. It features a high mock neck with button closures and hidden side seam pockets. It's absolutely gorgeous.
