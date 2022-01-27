Find the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift With Married at First Sight's Briana and Vincent

We interviewed Briana and Vincent because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Prepare to fall in love with some fabulous Valentine's Day gifts.
As the romantic holiday quickly approaches, Married at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are ready to spoil each other with thoughtful presents that matter.
"When planning, make sure to use your heart and have good intentions," Vincent shared with E! News. "No fancy restaurant or date will change the outcome. It's all about your intentions and where your heart sits."
As for Briana, who admits she's not the most romantic partner, it's important to go with your gut. "Go as big or small as your heart desires," she said. "The most important thing is that you spend quality time with your significant other."
Before the big day arrives, see the gift picks this happily married couple wouldn't mind giving or receiving.
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0
"Vincent and I have both gotten heavy into fitness and living a healthier lifestyle," Briana shared. "I know it's corny to some, but I would looove to wear His and Hers matching workout gear from Lululemon to help us look good in the process."
Keurig K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker
"We already own a nice coffee maker, but I would love one that made something other than regular brewed coffee," Vincent said. "A nice cappuccino would be an awesome start to a day and this one from Bed Bath and Beyond would be perfect!"
KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
"I've been looking up recipes to get into baking," Briana said. "With this KitchenAid from Target, I can make tasty, healthy treats for the whole family!"
Womens Slippers
"Comfy slippers from Nordstrom would be a great addition to the robe I got Briana for Christmas," Vincent said. "I can already picture her walking around the house with her little robe and slippers with a cup of coffee or hot tea."
Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker
"This Cocktail Smoker from Uncommon Goods would be a perfect addition to the man cave's mini bar," Briana said. "Vincent loves to entertain, so making craft drinks would be a nice touch."
Rose Teddy Bear on Every Rose Bear
"The bear rose is such a unique way to kind of hit two birds with one stone," Vincent said. "It's two special items in one! Definitely something creative and fun that your partner will appreciate."
Winston Porter Tiffanie Martini Mini Bar
"Since we purchased our home, decorating has been one of my favorite things to do!" Briana said. "Vincent has been wanting a true man cave. This mini bar from Wayfair would create the perfect mini oasis for him!"
Vinyl Record Player 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Portable Belt-Driven Record Player
"The record player from Amazon would be special in so many ways, but mainly because you can throw in her favorite album," Vincent suggested.
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.