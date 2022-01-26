Ray J Speaks Out After Kanye "Ye" West Seems to Hint at Second Possible Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian

Ray J has had enough of the gossip.
Earlier this week, Kanye "Ye" West made headlines after his latest interview with Hollywood Unlocked. During the conversation with host Jason Lee, the rapper seemingly alluded to the existence of a second sex tape featuring his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her ex Ray J, a claim Kim's team denies.
At one point during their conversation, Ye claimed that he obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kim with her ex-boyfriend. "I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it," Ye said. "It represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."
In a new tweet posted on Jan. 26, Ray J appeared to address the speculation. "This needs to stop," the Love & Hip Hop star wrote. "I also have kids."
His manager, David Weintraub, also released a statement to E! News writing, "Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment, he only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavors and will not be discussing or addressing the past."
Kim and Ray J's infamous sex tape, which was filmed while the pair was dating in 2003, went public in 2007. Earlier this week, Kim's team denied any claims that a second sex tape exists.
"After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," Kim's rep said in a statement to E! News. "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."
Back in October 2018, Kim shared in an interview that Ye was warned by others not to date her because of the controversial tape. They went on to have four kids together during their six-year marriage.
"We've been through a lot together," she told Van Jones on Be Woke Vote. "He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.' Everyone told him that. To me, he was like, 'Oh, you're not going to tell me what to do.'"
As for Ray J, he recently praised the Kardashian-Jenner family for their long-running reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the final season, the "Sexy Can I" singer sent his well wishes to Kim and her crew.
"I think when one thing ends, something positive comes after," Ray J exclusively shared with E! News. "It's just a new chapter in life and I think with the success they've had on E!, it's just been a good run for everyone."
He added, "I know that looking into the future, there are some big things happening for that family as well so much love, congratulations and what a great run."