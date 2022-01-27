Exclusive

Why Margaret Josephs Isn't Expecting a Teresa Giudice Wedding Invite Amid RHONJ Drama Over Luis

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs explains why Teresa Giudice is "not happy" over drama surrounding her fiancé Luis Ruelas (& she isn't expecting a wedding invite).

By Brett Malec Jan 27, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Get ready for a "bumpy ride."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs is teasing major drama ahead when the hit Bravo series returns Tuesday, Feb. 1. "I don't know how we keep topping season after season, I can't believe it myself," Margaret told E! News exclusively.

In fact, season 12 might have some even crazier moments than last year's Gia Giudice drug analogy as Margaret hinted.

"As my tagline says: if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to lose. But obviously there's a lot of hidden things that come out that some people aren't too happy about," she revealed. "But you know TMI Marge always is very comfortable being herself and everybody else I guess isn't so there's a lot of secrets that come out some people aren't too happy about it. So a lot of deep emotional things. So it's a bumpy ride."

As the season 12 trailer previews, most of the tension will be between Margaret and Teresa Giudice as Margaret seemingly questions the character of Teresa's fiancé Luis Ruelas. Their feud comes to head during a group trip to Nashville where Teresa explodes and throws food and flatware across the table at her co-star.

photos
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 Taglines

"What leads up to the scene in Nashville is just a culmination of emotions and misdirected hostility," Margaret explained. "Teresa and myself were not too happy with each other at the current moment. I mean, I sat there in wet Spanx. You saw an entire table of food and drinks go on top of me. So we're not too happy with each other, there's obviously drama between myself and Teresa."

She added, "I think people misunderstand sometimes where I'm coming from. I just say it the way it is."

Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Margaret laughed of the food fight, "I've never been in a situation where I've had an entire table of food and wine swept across at me. I mean, I still managed to get through meal though."

When it comes to the source of Margaret and her RHONJ co-stars' doubts about Luis, she stated coyly, "I think we're all very protective of Teresa. You'll have to see but I mean if you read social media you can see where it comes from."

Margaret added, "As long as Teresa likes him, that's all that matters. That's the most important thing, as long as Teresa's happy. I don't have to marry him."

photos
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas: Romance Rewind

Following all their season 12 drama, Margaret isn't holding her breath for a Giudice-Ruelas wedding invite.

"For some reason mine got lost in the mail," she laughed. "I have a funny feeling I will not be there, but that's OK. Truthfully I only want the best for her and for her to be happy and that's a fact."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

