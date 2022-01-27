Why Margaret Josephs Isn't Expecting a Teresa Giudice Wedding Invite Amid RHONJ Drama Over Luis

Watch : "RHONJ" Taglines, Martha's Prison Goals & Nick's Insecurities

Get ready for a "bumpy ride."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs is teasing major drama ahead when the hit Bravo series returns Tuesday, Feb. 1. "I don't know how we keep topping season after season, I can't believe it myself," Margaret told E! News exclusively.

In fact, season 12 might have some even crazier moments than last year's Gia Giudice drug analogy as Margaret hinted.

"As my tagline says: if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to lose. But obviously there's a lot of hidden things that come out that some people aren't too happy about," she revealed. "But you know TMI Marge always is very comfortable being herself and everybody else I guess isn't so there's a lot of secrets that come out some people aren't too happy about it. So a lot of deep emotional things. So it's a bumpy ride."

As the season 12 trailer previews, most of the tension will be between Margaret and Teresa Giudice as Margaret seemingly questions the character of Teresa's fiancé Luis Ruelas. Their feud comes to head during a group trip to Nashville where Teresa explodes and throws food and flatware across the table at her co-star.