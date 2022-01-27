Find Out Which Relatively Famous Star Just Left the Ranch for Good

Not cut out for the ranch life?
Tonight's all new Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules ended with a shocking meltdown from Myles O'Neal. After a long, hard day of work (which included artificially inseminating a cow!), the whole cast was exhausted, but no one was feeling more distressed than Shaquille O'Neal's 24-year-old son.
"Obviously we're not ranchers. I definitely was not meant to be in this environment," an over-it Myles confessed. "It's just horrible. It's all horrible and I don't like it. I don't know how much longer I can deal with it."
Cut to Myles taking off his mic pack and refusing to put it back on for production. When one crew member approached Myles, he totally freaked out as his co-stars watched in shock. "Sometimes you really be, like, trying me!" Myles told the crew member.
"It's his job, bro," Austin Gunn told Myles.
Myles' temper only grew as he continued to rant "fuck the cameras."
"I'm not f--king feeling this s--t today," he said. "F--k this s--t! I've been saying that since I got here."
Jasmine Lawrence weighed in, "You know, we are on a show. We agreed to be filmed pretty much 24/7 and there are rules that are in place like being mic'ed."
Jasmine added, "I feel like most of Myles' frustrations really revolve around production."
Cut to clips of Myles trash-talking the Relatively Famous crew and even flipping them off on camera at different times. Things came to a head when Myles started forcing his co-stars to remove their mic packs.
As the episode ended, an end card revealed Myles' Relatively Famous fate: "Myles did not continue with the show after tonight's events."