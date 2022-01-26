Exclusive

Why Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Won't Be Nominated for an Oscar

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Lin-Manuel Miranda explained why his chart-topping Disney song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" won't be a contender at the Academy Awards.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is going to miss its shot for best song—but let Lin-Manuel Miranda tell you why!

On Dec. 21, the shortlist for the 2022 Oscars' Best Original Song category dropped, and though one of Miranda's songs from the animated Disney hit Encanto made the list, it wasn't the track fans were expecting. The emotional Spanish-language song "Dos Oruguitas" was named as a potential contender for this year's award show over the seen-everywhere-on-TikTok anthem "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which has surpassed Frozen's megahit "Let It Go" on the charts.

So, why submit "Dos Oruguitas" over "We Don't Talk About Bruno"? According to Miranda, it all comes down to nomination restrictions.

"It's a product of [Howard] Ashman and [Alan] Menken's success actually," he exclusively explained to E! News. "They were so good, and they were running the table so long at the Oscars that there's actually an Alan Menken rule. Like, you can't submit more than two."

For those who need a refresher, late lyricist Ashman and composer Menken have created some of Disney's most iconic songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Friend Like Me."

So because of this rule, Miranda and company could only pick one or two songs to submit in the Best Original Song category. And even though under the rules he could have submitted both songs, the Hamilton creator said, "The goal is always to, sort of, submit what you think best represents the film as a whole. And, for us, 'Dos Oruguitas' really is the heart of the movie. It's the heart of Abuela's story and, in turn, everyone else's story."

Disney

Not to mention, he said, it's his wife Vanessa Nadal's favorite song, so he "just felt like that was the natural choice for submission."

Disney, Miranda and the Encanto cast will find out whether "Dos Oruguitas" will be nominated for Best Original Song on Feb. 8, when all of the Oscar nominations will be announced. 

To experience the magic of Encanto's Madrigal family, watch the animated film on Disney+ or buy it on DVD or Blu-ray on Feb. 8.

