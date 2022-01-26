Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

Watch : How Dolly Parton Keeps Her 55-Year Marriage HOT

Listen up, lovebirds: Dolly Parton is sharing her secrets for a long-lasting marriage.

After all, if there's anyone who knows what it takes to lead a loving and lengthy relationship, it's the country music superstar, as she's been married to Carl Thomas Dean for more than 55 years!

"I like to dress up for Carl," Dolly revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 26. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.'"

Sure, he'd love her either way, but as Dolly put it, "Nobody wants to make out with a slouch!"

"It's important to me that I look as good as I can," she added. "I think it kind of helps keeping things spicy."