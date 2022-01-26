You Need to See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

Kaley Cuoco has found herself in the middle of a prank war!
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Flight Attendant star, 36, took to her Instagram Story to share the fright of her life: when she opened her trailer's bathroom door while on set for the show's second season and discovered that it was entirely covered in cockroaches. They were fake, but she didn't know that at the time!
The mastermind behind the prank was Jayde Moon, a stylist on the show, who documented the entire process on her Instagram Story, which Kaley later re-posted.
"Alright, I'm in Kaley's trailer," Jayde said in a clip, flashing a glimpse at the bug-infested bathroom. "Lots of disgusting cockroaches in here."
Jayde posted another video that featured her excitedly waiting in front of Kaley's trailer before a loud scream can be heard from inside it. As Jayde gleefully opens the door, Kaley can be seen sprinting away from the bathroom and diving onto a reclining chair for safety.
With her eyes firmly shut, Kaley yelled, "I hate you so much!"
The Big Bang Theory actress then shared her own clip showing the new additions to her bathroom, which were placed all over the mirror, toilet, sink and shower.
"This is what I walked into," she said, before panning to the mirror, where the actress could be seen disapprovingly shaking her head.
She also posted another angle of the prank, writing, "It never ends. I live in constant fear around here lol."
While on set, Kaley has tried her hand at pranking the rest of the crew with…minimal success, unfortunately. In a video posted earlier on her Instagram Story, the actress can be seen trying to scare Jayde and another man by coming up behind them, but they remained unaffected.
"I still have yet to scare anyone," Kaley wrote of her failed prank.
To which Jayde replied, "It's never going to happen babe."