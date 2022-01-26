You Need to See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet

Kaley Cuoco has found herself in the middle of a prank war!

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Flight Attendant star, 36, took to her Instagram Story to share the fright of her life: when she opened her trailer's bathroom door while on set for the show's second season and discovered that it was entirely covered in cockroaches. They were fake, but she didn't know that at the time!

The mastermind behind the prank was Jayde Moon, a stylist on the show, who documented the entire process on her Instagram Story, which Kaley later re-posted.

"Alright, I'm in Kaley's trailer," Jayde said in a clip, flashing a glimpse at the bug-infested bathroom. "Lots of disgusting cockroaches in here."

Jayde posted another video that featured her excitedly waiting in front of Kaley's trailer before a loud scream can be heard from inside it. As Jayde gleefully opens the door, Kaley can be seen sprinting away from the bathroom and diving onto a reclining chair for safety.