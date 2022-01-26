11 Things From Goop's $467,000 Valentine's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
On the hunt for a V-Day gift that will wow? Look no further than goop's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Lovers and Skeptics.
Whether you have $21,000 to spare for a diamond choker or think your partner would appreciate a gift that gives back, the expertly curated gift guide has something for everyone at every price point. From clothes to wear to your romantic dinner to festive glassware for your bubbly and toys to make the night even more pleasurable, there are so many ways you can show your love for yourself and your partner this Valentine's Day!
Although we would gladly accept a seven-day Italian wellness retreat or an 18-karat ruby heart necklace, we know it's not the most realistic ask. But below, you can check out our other favorite products from goop's gift guide that will score you major points without breaking the bank!
Double-Sided Wand Vibrator
This state-of-the-art vibrator offers two independent vibrating ends with eight pulsating patterns. Made with ultra-smooth body-safe silicone, the vibrator is also hypoallergenic, nonporous, phthalate-free, latex-free, BPA-free and water-resistant for bath and shower play.
goop x Heretic Hands Off My Vagina Candle
Set the mood for romance and social justice with goop's latest candle! Your room will smell heavenly thanks to a blend of coconut milk, Damascena roses, raw vanilla, hinoki cypress and toasted cacao. The best part? Goop will donate $25 from the sale of each limited-edition candle.
Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Lip Kit
Looking for the perfect lip shade for your romantic dinner or Galentine's party? These lip balms, which are powered by jojoba, almond and argan oils, will give you a super kissable pout.
Well Kept Blossom Bubble Bath
Made with a dreamy blend of jojoba, rose, bergamot and lemongrass essential oils, this bubble bath is a must for solo or couple soaks! Plus, it comes in a recyclable bottle.
Desmond and Dempsey Signature Set
These 100% cotton pajamas are ideal for hot sleepers or anyone who wants to look cute on their V-Day getaway.
Best Self Relationship Deck
Ask your partner about money, health, the future and more hard-hitting questions in a casual way with this Relationship Deck! The set includes 150 conversation cards to help you grow closer.
Estelle Regal Flute (Set of 2)
Pop some bubbly and pour it in these gorgeous pink glasses. Cheers!
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
Thanks to the combination of red and near-infrared LED technologies, this face mask works to warm skin, boost your mood and elevate your skincare routine. We love how you don't have to leave the house for an office-level treatment!
Magic of Us - A Sex Journal for Couples
Let's talk about sex, but do it in a way that's not awkward! This insightful journal will encourage deeper intimacy by guiding you and your partner through a series of prompts.
Jillian Dempsey The Sculpt + Smooth Duo
Upgrade your self-care routine with Jillian Dempsey's iconic 24k gold-plated vibrating T-bar and prebiotic eye sheet masks! The celeb-loved tool works to lift and sculpt skin while the eye patches will help you de-puff.
Pulse Spoil Me Unscented Massage Oil
Add a layer of fun to your Valentine's Day night plans with these plant-based massage oils powered by a blend of safflower, sunflower, grape-seed, and jojoba oils. Pairs well with Pulse's warmer!
