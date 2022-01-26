A Comprehensive Breakdown of All the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

The conflict between Jack and Sienna was made public in May when fellow TikTok star Mason Rizzo tweeted that a girl sexually assaulted his best friend "numerous times after he set boundaries." Jack's twin brother James Wright retweeted the original message, which was later deleted.

At the time, Sienna's rep said the star "unequivocally denies the charges," adding, "She has never sexually assaulted anyone nor have she or Jack ever had sexual relations together." Meanwhile, Jack wrote on social media that "Mason and James' only intention was to protect me with the truth, and I really value their enormous support through this extremely difficult time."

More Than Friends?

Sienna wrote in her essay, "We were thrown into a crazy, exciting relationship because the public demanded it. We couldn't make enough content together. Somewhere along the way, and in a very confusing state of not knowing what was fake and what was real, I started to fall in love with him."

Sienna wrote that between February and April 2021, she and Jack filmed scenes for the Netflix reality show Hype House. They were both 17 years old at the time.

"We would talk in a quiet place and say we were just friends and then the next day be making out with each other for the cameras," she wrote. "I didn't know what was being set up by producers and if it was real or fake. I told him I loved him and he said he loved me too. I would ask if he wanted to be more than friends and he would say, 'not yet.'"

Sienna does not actually appear on Hype House. A source close to production confirmed to E! News that Jack and Sienna story line is not included in the series, though the pair was originally expected to appear on-screen together. In her essay, Sienna wrote that ultimately, her team asked the producers to remove her from the show so that she "did not have to re-live the online bullying in light of the crazy 'Team Jack' and 'Team Sienna' sentiment online." Netflix has not commented on her remarks.