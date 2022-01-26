Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest

Watch : Scheana Shay on "Vanderpump" Reunion Breakup: "I Was Shocked!"

Scheana Shay knows what she wants.

The Vanderpump Rules star stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to spill on the wild season nine reunion currently playing out on Bravo, James Kennedy's new mystery woman and, most exciting of all, her engagement to fiancé Brock Davies.

The couple, who welcomed their 9-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies back in April 2021 and got engaged that July, previously told E! News they plan to marry in Bali later this year. And while they haven't officially said "I do," quite yet, they have already signed a prenup.

In fact, Scheana insisted they do so before Brock even popped the question.

"I knew the engagement was coming soon," Scheana said during the exclusive chat on Daily Pop. "We talked about wanting to get married last year. I mean, once we found out we were pregnant, we knew we wanted to spend our lives together, so we wanted to get married soon."