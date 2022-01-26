Watch Matthew Koma Totally Embarrass Wife Hilary Duff After She Thought She Saw Her Ex at Dinner

Hilary Duff's romance with Jason Walsh is so yesterday, but that didn't stop her husband, Matthew Koma, from playfully teasing her in a hilarious exchange during their dinner date.

Why not take a crazy chance?

That seemed to be Matthew Koma's thinking when his wife, Hilary Duff, thought she spotted one of her exes while out on a dinner date at a Japanese restaurant. The 34-year-old musician used the opportunity to playfully tease the How I Met Your Father star and captured the hilarious exchange on video.

In a TikTok clip shared on Jan. 26, Hilary is seen holding their 3-year-old daughter Banks in her lap as the tiny tot noshes on some food. Off-screen, Matthew tells the viewer, "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us but she can't tell if it's him or not."

As the Hilary sheepishly buries her face in her hand, Matthew begins shouting her ex's name.

"Jason! Jason!" he says, prompting the actress to tell him, "Please stop it."

Hilary then hides her face behind her daughter's head as Matthew asks her, "Is it him? Is he looking?"

Although Matthew didn't specify who Hilary thought she saw at dinner, the Lizzie Maguire alum was previously linked to fitness guru Jason Walsh. Hilary dated the Rise Nation founder for about five months in 2016 before calling it quits that fall.

@winnetkabowlingleague my wife thinks she saw her ex at dinner #ex #fyp ? original sound - WBL

Hilary reconnected with record producer Matthew—who had worked on her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breath Out.—after the breakup, and the pair made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple in January 2017. They tied the knot in 2019 in a backyard ceremony at their Beverly Hills home.

In addition to Banks, the couple have a 10-month-old daughter, Mae, and Hilary is also mom to son Luca, 9, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

