Watch Matthew Koma Totally Embarrass Wife Hilary Duff After She Thought She Saw Her Ex at Dinner

Why not take a crazy chance?

That seemed to be Matthew Koma's thinking when his wife, Hilary Duff, thought she spotted one of her exes while out on a dinner date at a Japanese restaurant. The 34-year-old musician used the opportunity to playfully tease the How I Met Your Father star and captured the hilarious exchange on video.

In a TikTok clip shared on Jan. 26, Hilary is seen holding their 3-year-old daughter Banks in her lap as the tiny tot noshes on some food. Off-screen, Matthew tells the viewer, "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us but she can't tell if it's him or not."

As the Hilary sheepishly buries her face in her hand, Matthew begins shouting her ex's name.

"Jason! Jason!" he says, prompting the actress to tell him, "Please stop it."

Hilary then hides her face behind her daughter's head as Matthew asks her, "Is it him? Is he looking?"