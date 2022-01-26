Watch Ski Jumper Anna Hoffman Burst Into Tears While Telling Her Mom She Made the U.S. Olympic Team

Anna Hoffman is officially headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics!
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the ski jumper, 21, took to TikTok to share the emotional moment when she revealed to her mom that she will officially be competing at the 2022 Olympics next month in Beijing. The heartwarming video sees a teary-eyed Hoffman relay the incredible news to her mom over the phone.
"I'm going to the Olympics," Hoffman said. "Italy dropped out and so there was an open spot and they just approved me."
Her mother's surprised reaction could be heard over the phone as she shouted, "Oh my god!"
"Yeah," the athlete replied while wiping tears from her eyes. "I know."
Her mom added, "That is absolutely freaking crazy!"
In the video's caption, the ski jumper described breaking the news to her mom as "probably one of the best highlights of my life." You can watch the video in full here.
The athlete dug deeper into her "crazy" road to this year's Winter Olympics in a post on Instagram, sharing an official image confirming her place on the 2022 U.S. Olympic ski jumping team alongside an adorable childhood photo of her holding a pair of skis.
"In a crazy turn of events, an Olympic spot opened up and I was next in line for the nomination," she wrote. "As of yesterday I have been officially accepted and nominated for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games."
"I am so honored to have this chance to finally realize my childhood dreams," the ski jumper added. "It has been a long and fun 19 years and I'm so glad I get to finally achieve a life long dream."
In addition to thanking her local ski club and her USA Nordic coaches for "helping me become a real athlete," the Madison, Wis., native gave a personal shout-out to her family and parents for "always supporting me" and "lugging me to events over the years."
She concluded her message by writing, "Go Team USA!"