Hailey Bieber Dropped a Hint About Her New Beauty Brand in Latest Bikini Photo Shoot

Blink and you'll miss the very subtle hint that Hailey Bieber dropped on Instagram about the future of her upcoming beauty brand, Rhode, and its launch date. Find out more below.

You donut want to miss Hailey Bieber's latest beauty spoiler!

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the 25-year-old model took to Instagram to share a collection of photos that feature her wearing a tan bikini—and teased her anticipated beauty brand, Rhode, too. In the post's third slide, a close-up of Hailey's flawless, dewy skin, the model tagged the long-awaited beauty brand's Instagram account and hinted that it will be launching this year in her caption. 

"Glazed [donut emojis] skin all 2022," she wrote. "Tell a friend." 

As it turns out, Hailey's friends were already in the know and ready to hype up the model and her upcoming beauty line. 

"Omg," wrote Gigi Hadid.  

Lauren Jauregui added, "Issa pweetty doughnut."

And even older sister Alaia Baldwin joined in on the fun too, commenting, "Donut glazing in session can't talk right now. Call you back." 

This isn't the first time Hailey has spoken about her beauty brand.

Back in November, Hailey opened up about her plans to launch Rhode, which is now called Rhode Skincare on its Instagram page, and discussed how it's "been in the works for a long time" in a Q&A video for her YouTube channel

After reading the question aloud in the video, the model appeared sheepish and even jokingly attempted to skip it before finally giving fans an update on the brand. 

"OK, no. I'm not gonna be shady about it," she said. "Rhode has been in the works for a very long time and it is getting so close."

She continued, "It is coming in 2022 and I'm very excited. That's all I can say for now."

We'll take one of everything, Hailey!

