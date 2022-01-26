5 Things Tia Mowry Can't Live Without

We included these products chosen by Tia Mowry because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Tia's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a busy person who wants to step up your game in the kitchen, Tia Mowry has you covered with her new cookbook The Quick Fix Kitchen: Easy Recipes and Time-Saving Tips for a Healthier, Stress-Free Life. Yes, it's actually possible to make delicious meals that are good for you, even when you're in a hurry. Tia's recipes are easy to follow and this book is exactly what you need if you're trying to fit cooking into a packed schedule.

In addition to helping us out in the kitchen, the Sister, Sister alum shared some of her must-have items for fitness and fashion. If you want to see the five essentials that Tia cannot live without, get your scroll on.