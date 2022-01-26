James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Made a Shocking Sex Confession Amid Their Breakup

Putting it all on the table.
James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss took their split public in Dec. 2020, but not before breaking the news to their Vanderpump Rules co-stars at the season nine reunion—part one of which aired last night.
The former couple revealed they were ending their engagement at the beginning of the episode, and while every single cast member was genuinely shocked, they were even more taken aback by Raquel's confession about her and James' sex life.
"The happiest moments of my life have been with James," a tearful Raquel began. "He's just so fun to be around and he makes me smile and he makes me laugh."
"What changed?" Lisa Vanderpump asked.
James began to issue a response about their difficult time in quarantine, but he stopped once Raquel chimed in, admitting, "We haven't been having sex for a while."
More specifically, "It's been since those rage texts that James sent me," she added, suddenly making the timeline more clear.
"That wasn't even this season," host Andy Cohen pointed out before Scheana Shay, whose jaw was nearly on the floor, shouted, "That was two summers ago?!"
The VPR episode then flashed back to the incident—James drunkenly texting Raquel and calling her names like "whore" and "slut"—confirming that that it did indeed take place in 2019.
That's not to say that James and Raquel haven't been intimate since then, though. The timeline became a bit fuzzier when Andy asked, "Even at the engagement party, you weren't having sex then?"
"When it happened, we were passionately, like...we were in love with each other," Raquel responded.
Added James, "It was like a once-a-month type thing. We'd have our moments."
The former couple continued to discuss their split throughout the reunion, and at one point, Raquel even gave James her engagement ring back.
However, the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast was supportive of their decision. As Lala Kent put it, "I feel sad for them, but I admire them both deeply for doing it the right way."
Added a teary-eyed Tom Sandoval, "I can't believe how mature and rational you guys are going about this considering everything you've been through."
The second and final part of the Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion airs tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
