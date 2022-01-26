Sydney Sweeney Addresses Euphoria's Controversial Nude Scenes

Watch : "Euphoria" Star Maude Apatow Shares Her BAD BOY Confession

Sydney Sweeney appreciates the concern but she can handle her own.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the actress, who plays Cassie Howard in the HBO series, addressed the backlash to the amount of scenes in which she appears naked. "I've never felt like [creator] Sam [Levinson] has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," she said. "When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don't really think that's necessary here,'" Sydney added. "He was like, ‘OK, we don't need it.'"

As it turns out, this may be the first project the 24-year-old feels empowered to speak up and voice an opinion. "I've had experiences," she detailed, "where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting."