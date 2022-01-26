Kyle Richards Shares Amazon Winter Fashions & Beauty Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We always love style and beauty recommendations from Kyle Richards. It turns out that Kyle's go-to influencer is Portia Umansky, her youngest daughter. During a recent Amazon Live session, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared some must-have winter beauty products that Portia introduced her to. She said, "I love this time of year except for the part where your skin gets dry, but I will share some products to help with that." We can all use some extra hydration right now, right?

She also shared some warm winter fashions, including pants that she and Lisa Rinna both wore on RHOBH and a coat that got her so many compliments that she lost count. Keep on scrolling to see Kyle's Amazon essentials and to find out why she loves each item.