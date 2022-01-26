Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Kanye "Ye" West's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West REACTS to Kim Kardashian Kissing Pete Davidson

Kanye West turned heads during his latest interview with Hollywood Unlocked, as he seemingly alluded to the existence of a second sex tape featuring his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, who now legally goes by Ye, told host Jason Lee that he once retrieved a laptop from Ray J, who starred with Kim in her notorious sex tape that was released in 2007. (Ye married her in 2014 and she filed for divorce last year.)

During the interview, Ye reflected on Kim's new romance with Pete Davidson before recalling the incident with Ray J. "How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?" he said. "And everybody's like, ‘Oh, that's, that's cool.' After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?"

The Donda artist then said, "I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it."