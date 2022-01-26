Watch Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Joke About Having "A Lot in Common" in New Super Bowl Ad

When worlds collide! In a new commercial for AT&T, Mila Kunis and Demi Moore hilariously poked fun at their shared connection to Ashton Kutcher.

No, you're not getting Punk'dMila Kunis and Demi Moore are sharing the same screen.

The two stars have officially joined forces, appearing together in a new Super Bowl commercial for AT&T that also hilariously highlights their mutual link to Ashton Kutcher.

The one-minute ad, released on Jan. 25, shows Mila and Demi playing themselves at their high-school reunion as they await to find out who will receive the award for "Most Admired Alum." Thinking they're a shoo-in for the prestigious prize, both actresses make their way to the stage, only to find that neither one of them is the winner.

"I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Demi sheepishly tells Mila, to which the That '70s Show alum replies, "We have a lot in common."

As fans know, Ashton was married to Demi from 2005 to 2013. Two years after their divorce was finalized, the actor tied the knot with Mila, with whom he shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5.

However, the Punk'd host isn't the only connection Mila shares with Demi. According to the Bad Moms star, she and her husband's ex are actually former students of Fairfax High School in Los Angeles as well.

 

"I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board."

Demi added, "Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way?"

Take a look at their collab in the video above!

