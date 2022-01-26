Watch Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Joke About Having "A Lot in Common" in New Super Bowl Ad

Watch : Mila Kunis Catches Ashton Kutcher in a Big Lie

No, you're not getting Punk'd: Mila Kunis and Demi Moore are sharing the same screen.

The two stars have officially joined forces, appearing together in a new Super Bowl commercial for AT&T that also hilariously highlights their mutual link to Ashton Kutcher.

The one-minute ad, released on Jan. 25, shows Mila and Demi playing themselves at their high-school reunion as they await to find out who will receive the award for "Most Admired Alum." Thinking they're a shoo-in for the prestigious prize, both actresses make their way to the stage, only to find that neither one of them is the winner.

"I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Demi sheepishly tells Mila, to which the That '70s Show alum replies, "We have a lot in common."

As fans know, Ashton was married to Demi from 2005 to 2013. Two years after their divorce was finalized, the actor tied the knot with Mila, with whom he shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5.