18 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Couples in a Gifting Rut

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been in relationship for a while, you may have forgot that Valentine's Day is coming up. Or maybe you're super into Valentine's Day and you've just celebrated so many holidays together that you used up all of your amazing gift ideas.
If that sounds all too familiar, you could be in a rut. Well, let's not get so drastic with a possible relationship diagnosis. However, it could be fair to say that you and your significant other are in "a gifting rut." If you want to switch things up this Valentine's Day, check out our gift selections below to keep things fresh and fun.
Da Vinci Code Mini Cryptex
This one is part gift/part gift wrap... sort of. This is a puzzle box. The default password is ILOVEU, but you can set up your own password for your significant other to guess. Or you can create some other hints for them to figure out the combination to see what you put inside. This is much more fun than just pulling something out of a gift bag, right?
Dice-Flix TV Decider Dice
Don't waste your whole night trying to figure out what to watch on TV. Open up your favorite streaming app, roll the dice and enjoy the show. This is a great way to mix things up instead of putting on that same show you always watch.
Truff Hot Sauce and Hotter Sauce 2-Pack Bundle
Do you eat the same food every night for dinner? Turn things up a notch with Truff Hot Sauce or go up two notches with the Hotter Sauce. This is a great way to add some spice to your routine (literally). Plus, Oprah Winfrey recommended these hot sauces, so obviously they're delicious. And if O isn't enough to convince you, this two-pack has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kömforte Dual Zone Comforter for Couples
If one of you is always hot and the other is always cold, get this dual zone comforter. It looks like a standard, plain, white comforter, but one side is much warmer than the other. Now you can sleep next to each other and you'll both be in the perfect temperature.
Bigasuo HD Bluetooth Projector
Instead of streaming your favorite TV shows in the living room, get this bluetooth projector to create a movie night in your backyard. This is an elevated way to Netflix and chill. This projector has 3,400+ 5-star reviews.
Talk, Flirt, Dare! Fun and Romantic Game for Couples
This game is a fun way to keep things fresh. The "Talk" deck is exactly what it sounds like. It has conversation prompts and interesting questions to answer. "Dare" has cards with a romantic twist and the "Flirt" deck has some suggestions to heat things up.
Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker
Instead of having a standard cocktail, get your mixologist on with this cocktail smoker. Even if it's just the two of you enjoying some drinks at home, this is a fun way to elevate your sips. It's also great to have on hand if you love to host.
Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag For Backpacking, Camping, Or Hiking
If you love to camp a couple, then you need a double sleeping bag for your tent. It's super warm, comfortable, waterproof, and most importantly, it has room for the two of you. This one has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Craft Beer Club Membership
You guys can look forward to monthly beer tastings if you join the Craft Beer Club. You get 12 beers every month, with four different flavors.
DateBox Club
If planning dates isn't your thing or if you just want some new ideas, get a DateBox. They send everything you need for an enjoyable night with your boo. Get one to test it out and if you're feeling it, you can subscribe for monthly deliveries.
Knock Knock What I Love about You Fill in the Love Book Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal
Don't just assume that your partner knows exactly how you feel. Take the time to fill this out. They'll appreciate the effort and the sweet sentiments. This journal has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beer Anniversary Gifts for Him or Her - Six Pack Greeting Card Box (Set of 4)
If writing in a journal isn't your vibe, then share your sweet nothings with a six pack greeting card. Get your significant other's favorite beverage and you're all set for a fun time.
Wine Cork States
Get one of these boards to represent your home state and fill it in with corks from your favorite wine bottles. It's fun drinking the wine to fill this up and it becomes an art piece when it's done.
Sexy Truth or Dare: Pick-a-Stick
Make the most of your time together with a sexy game of truth or dare. Instead of coming up with the prompts yourself, this has 50, fun choices for you two to experience together.
Theragun Elite
This small massager releases muscle tension, alleviates soreness, accelerates muscle warm up, soothes pain, and it's actually pretty quiet. Give your partner the gift of relaxation and buy a Theragun Elite... and you can always borrow it, so it's really a gift for you too.
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
This scratch-off poster has 100 classic movies on it. Just scratch one off, watch that movie, and keep going until you two have seen them all together.
This gift has rave reviews from Uncommon Goods and Amazon shoppers, with 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes From a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Danny Pellegrino
If you want to ditch your usual beverages, pick a fun recipe from Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's book for a date night at home.
Greenco Bamboo Foldable Breakfast/ Laptop Desk/Bed Table/Serving Tray-2 Pack
Even if you're just eating your standard breakfast, eating a meal in bed is just so much more fun. Get this two pack of trays so you can each have one. Now, you just need to figure out who's cooking breakfast... or where you're ordering from.
This two-tray set has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more Valentine's Day gifts, there's a major sale happening at CUUP.