Heather Dubrow Gives Her Hilarious Take on the "Designer Vagina" Trend on Botched

Watch : "Botched" Returns With Weird Knee & Nose Cases

The doctor is in...and so is his wife!

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow made a surprise appearance on tonight's all-new episode of Botched, as her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, wanted to introduce her to first-time patient Anakaliya.

A self-described "sexy vamptress," Anakaliya explained in a confessional that she's been 25 for the past 4,000 years.

"I love the look of vampires," she said. "They're very sensual, sexy, dark, mysterious creatures and their fangs are sexy. So I got some fangs."

That's not all she got, though. Over the years, Anakaliya's had four breast surgeries, an upper eyelid procedure, a rib removal and, much to Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's surprise, an operation with the goal of creating a "designer vagina."

Essentially, as Anakaliya tells the Botched docs, she wanted an accentuated camel toe.

"You wanna show the camel toe these days?" Dr. Dubrow replied. "Like, go with the toe?"