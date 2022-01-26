Heather Dubrow Gives Her Hilarious Take on the "Designer Vagina" Trend on Botched

By Allison Crist Jan 26, 2022 3:00 AMTags
TVReality TVSurgeryShowsCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryPaul NassifTerry DubrowBotchedNBCUHeather Dubrow
CATCH UP!
Watch: "Botched" Returns With Weird Knee & Nose Cases

The doctor is in...and so is his wife!

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow made a surprise appearance on tonight's all-new episode of Botched, as her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, wanted to introduce her to first-time patient Anakaliya.

A self-described "sexy vamptress," Anakaliya explained in a confessional that she's been 25 for the past 4,000 years. 

"I love the look of vampires," she said. "They're very sensual, sexy, dark, mysterious creatures and their fangs are sexy. So I got some fangs."

That's not all she got, though. Over the years, Anakaliya's had four breast surgeries, an upper eyelid procedure, a rib removal and, much to Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's surprise, an operation with the goal of creating a "designer vagina." 

Essentially, as Anakaliya tells the Botched docs, she wanted an accentuated camel toe.

"You wanna show the camel toe these days?" Dr. Dubrow replied. "Like, go with the toe?"

photos
Most Interesting Patients on Botched

Pretty much. 

Dr. Dubrow remained baffled—but unlike Dr. Nassif, he at least knew what a camel toe was—so he decided to FaceTime Heather and get her take on the supposed trend.

E!

"Did you know that having a camel toe now is actually a thing?" Dr. Dubrow asked. "It's a fashion feature."

She wasn't buying it, responding, "To me, a camel toe is a UTI or a yeast infection waiting to happen."

Added the Real Housewife, "This is not fashion, this is fungi!"

"Well, you know what they say," Dr. Dubrow replied. "If you have a camel toe, you may have a 'fun guy.'"

Cue the awkward laughter. 

Trending Stories

1

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

2

All the Bombshells From Kanye "Ye" West's Latest Interview

3

Watch Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Joke About Having "A Lot in Common"

photos
Botched Docs' Most Hilarious Quotes

Camel-toe-discourse aside, the real reason Anakaliya sought out the Botched docs was because one of her areolas was shifting to the right.

To fix this, Dr. Dubrow explained he'd have to remove skin on the inner portion of the areola and then move it over in the other direction. 

However, "That's not a thing," he said. "It won't work."

Instead, Dr. Dubrow recommended that Anakaliya should remove the breast expanders she had put in, as "they're not designed to stay in forever."

"They will rupture because they're not made with the same thickness and testing standards as a real breast implant," he added, also noting, "Every time you put a needle in there, your chance of infection starts to go up."

Watch: 7 Most MEMORABLE "Botched" Moments of 2021

Anakaliya wasn't exactly convinced, admitting in a confessional, "I'm very thankful the doctors gave me this information. I do take their opinions to value. But I'm probably gonna get another fill and see how my areolas react to that."

While Anakaliya didn't go under the knife, two other patients did! See their transformations below and hear their stories by watching the full episode of Botched here

E!
Bye Bye Ballsack Foot

Upon meeting the Botched docs, Destiny joked that she had a "ball sack" on her foot. In reality, the growth was the result of a rare affliction—so rare that she became the subject of a medical journal report when she was just 13 months old—known as a lipoblastoma. Thankfully, Dr. Dubrow was able to greatly reduce the size.

E!
A Complicated Commissuroplasty

All Patia wanted was to get her "life" and "identity" back after a surgeon accidentally made her mouth opening smaller. Much to her delight, the Botched docs were able to help.

E!
Beast of Burden

Jazmyn felt self-conscience about a "beast" birth mark running from the back of her ear down her neck. From itching to sweating, the birth mark was a major inconvenience for Jazmyn—and also a possible health risk if it kept growing, according to Dr. Dubrow. With the help of Dr. Nassif's ingenious tissue expander idea, Jazmyn was rid of her birth mark once and for all.

E!
Past Life Complaints

Aia received calf implants 17 years ago after having a break-through "past life immersion" experience. Admittedly "obsessed" with how her legs looked, Aia realized that she was suffering from a "sub-conscious memory" from her past. "In my past life, I was a German soldier," Aia explained. "I was on the battlefield and something blew up next to my legs."

Yet, after getting her implants, she was faced with some present life problems. "All I wanted was bigger calves, and now I have deformed purple legs," she complained. "They look like they came from another human being." She taped down her legs to compress them, and also revealed that her right leg felt like it was on fire. Dr. Dubrow realized that Aia's implant was "bent on itself" and harming her nerves. Both implants were removed, and Aia could see her natural legs once again.

E!
A "Giant" Chin

Yazmin was fed up with her "lumpy and bumpy" chin which she called her "giant." At age 14, Yazmin had surgery that took fat from her stomach to reconstruct her chin following an accident. Yet, Yazmin remained self-conscious of the bottom half of her face for years. Dr. Nassif tightened the skin around her chin to smooth the contours and also lifted up the tissue to fix Yazmin's slightly droopy mouth. It was yet another success story for the doc!

 

E!
Reconstruction Rescue

Shannah was checked for the BRCA-2 gene following her father's Paget's disease diagnosis for the male equivalent of breast cancer. Shannah underwent a double mastectomy in 2014, but her reconstructive implants were not properly expanding. Dr. Dubrow quickly realized that Shannah still had remaining breast tissue, which put her at risk of contracting breast cancer. Thankfully, he removed all of the tissue and Shannah could breathe easy with her new and improved implants.

E!
"Hot Mess" Nose

Real estate agent Christy fell for "retail medicine at its worst" when it came to her two-for-one rhinoplasty procedure. Her past doctor blamed her "defective" cartilage, but Dr. Nassif is determined to fix Christy's slanted nose. Yet, her procedure comes with a slight surprise while she's under the knife: Dr. Nassif dealt with unexpected booze ooze thanks to Christy's alcohol intake leading up to her surgery. "This probably will not be the last time a White Claw gets me in trouble," Christy joked after her nose job. "But I just see what I feel like should have been on my face my entire life." Consider her surgery a huge success!

E!
Coral Reef Relief

Lifelong professional surfer Bruno has been suffering from two mystery masses for years. Thankfully, his pathology results came back negative for cancer, but Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif were still baffled by the "barnacles" and "coral"-like tissue that they removed from Bruno's chest. At least he's back doing what he was made to do: riding the waves!

E!
“Lumpy” Nose Woes

Brittnie got a nose job as a teenager without telling her mother, leaving her with an "Owen Wilson" nose. Dr. Nassif realized Brittany's bones were straight, but it was her cartilage that had deviated over the years. Despite the "risky" surgery, Dr. Nassif put Brittnie's nose back intact. "I am so happy," Brittnie beamed. "I am beginning to love myself more."

E!
J. Lo Butt Gone Wrong

Yuliana wanted a plump rear like Jennifer Lopez end following her weight loss, but multiple visits to a doctor in Colombia only left her with a "deformed" behind that put her on the brink of divorce. Thankfully, Dr. Dubrow was there to remove all implants and silicone injections, and help put Yuliana back on the path of a natural butt.

E!
Wrestling An Asymmetrical Nose

Sara felt self-conscious after breaking her nose at age eight during a wrestling match. Yet the competition was only the half of it: Sara's possible body dysmorphia disorder took root while comparing herself to her triplet sister. Dr. Nassif thankfully fixed Sara's nose so she could be proud of her new look.

 

E!
Bobbing For Baywatch Boobs

Deana was hoping for a "Pamela Anderson look" with bouncing Baywatch breasts, but she instead got two "rotten apples with a bite taken out" of her chest. Yikes! Despite Deana's "freak show" bosom, Dr. Dubrow re-crafted her breast implants to be more shapely.

 

E!
Fixed Parrot's Beak

After three failed surgeries, Yesenia thought her nose looked like it was "smashed against a window" permanently. Dr. Nassif treated her collapsed nostrils, empty nose syndrome and former "parrot"-like nose so Yesenia could finally get the before and after photos she dreamed of.

E!
Dented Booty Call

Takeema suffered from a misshapen behind after a tummy tuck, butt implants and Brazilian butt lift. Thankfully Dr. Dubrow crafted new cheeks for Takeema to feel confident after losing her basketball-sized "dunk'em" rear end.

E!
IU-Disaster

David is convinced his mother's IUD was the cause of his misshapen nose. Thankfully Dr. Nassif can reconstruct it so David can be headache-free and breathe easy.

E!
Flap Jack Breasts

Firefighter Jodi underwent multiple breast augmentation surgeries that ultimately left her with a deflated chest. Thanks to Dr. Dubrow, Jodi now "feels like a woman again" after receiving the correct implant size.

E!
Rocky Nose Nonsense

Jessica couldn't breathe after three failed surgeries to fix her "rocky mountain range" nose. Thanks to Dr. Paul Nassif, Jessica's nose was fixed just in time for her to return to her hiking hobby.

E!
Tummy Tuck Terror

Newly-divorced single mom Maritza underwent a risky tummy tuck and liposuction procedure in Mexico that resulted in her losing her belly button. Dr. Terry Dubrow reconstructs both her stomach and her confidence in a shocking procedure.

E!
Shark Bite-Sized "Gaping Hole"

Donnie was living in fear after a severe car accident left him with a shark bite-shaped gnash on his left side. Thanks to Dr. Dubrow, Donnie underwent a tummy tuck type procedure to remove the skin graft—just in time for shirtless summers again on the beach.

E!
Nose From Hell

This patient needed a nose job from the inside-out, but after a severe lupus flair-up, she finally was ready to breathe easy for the first time in years. "I have a Dr. Nassif nose!" she later joked to her husband.

E!
Back From "Whoville"

Holly couldn't help but joke before her wedding day that she looked like she belonged in Dr. Seuss' fictional "Whoville" town after an accident left her with a broken nose—and a botched nose job. Even Dr. Paul Nassif was left speechless after examining her nose that was missing serious amounts of cartilage. Yet the top doctor knew how to piece her nose back together again just in time for Holly's big day.

E!
Arm-Pitties Disaster

For patient Samantha, it was impossible not to sweat the small stuff. After giving birth, Samantha seemed to have grown a second set of breasts...under her armpits. Dr. Terry Dubrow at first tested to see if there were thyroid complications, but after her results came out all clear, Samantha underwent liposuction for her pits. The mother of two finally got to wear the sleeveless wedding dress of her dreams once she felt confident enough to show off her arms again. 

E!
Nose Leeches

Louise traveled across the pond to meet with Dr. Nassif. According to the new patient, a bike accident and several surgeries resulted in her septum fully deviating to the left. Since Louise's surgery with Dr. Nassif was her fourth surgery, her blood supply wasn't great.

Thus, Dr. Nassif called for leeches to be used on Louise's nose to help her heal. Thankfully, Louise was happy with the results.

E!
Melting Mounds

New patient Annie turned to Dr. Terry Dubrow after three breast surgeries left her with melting mounds. After being diagnosed with diabetes, the California resident decided to undergo the gastric bypass procedure. While the weight loss procedure helped Annie drop 100 pounds in six months, it caused her boobs to essentially vanish.

In order to fix this problem, Annie received a lift and an augmentation, but was left with two different sized implants and excess skin. A second surgery to right this botched boob job left Annie worse off than she was before. A third surgery, by a different surgeon, was also ineffective.

Although Annie's case was high-risk, Dr. Dubrow agreed to the surgery and used surgical techniques he invented to give the patient breasts she could be proud of.

E!
Eighth and Final Nose Job

Transgender patient Maria needed Dr. Nassif help after several botched nose jobs and necrosis left her with a melted-candle looking nose.

"It doesn't aesthetically look normal, it doesn't look pretty," she lamented in a confessional. "I know that people are sort of looking at me saying, 'God, that girl went too far.'"

In order to give Maria the nose of her dreams, Dr. Nassif utilized at least six different grafts and a glue canoe.

"I am done with having anything done to my nose for sure," Maria said in a voice over. "I'm f--king beautiful."

E!
One Last Boob Job

After four disastrous boob jobs, one of which had her nipple rotting away, new patient Sarah turned to Dr. Dubrow in the hope he could give her two symmetrical breasts and reduce her scarring. After examining Sarah's case, Dr. Dubrow suggested an implant removal and a breast lift. Trusting only the Botched surgeon, Sarah agreed to the surgery and had her breast implants removed.

"I couldn't ask for anything more," Sarah said in a confessional post-surgery.

E!
Non-Surgical No-No

New patient Melissa was determined to fix the shape of her nose to her liking and thought a non-surgical procedure would be the easiest way to do so. However, as she explained to Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, what was supposed to be a quick fix—a simple filler injection—ended up blocking the blood flow in her nose, resulting in necrosis. 

Dr. Nassif was ultimately able to give Melissa's nose more shape and contour, but since it was a complicated operation, the results would take some time to fully show.

Thankfully, the Botched crew checked back in with Melissa weeks later, and she was happy to report that week by week, her nose is "getting smoother."

E!
Bargain Boob Job

As Parisa detailed to the Botched doctors, a cheap boob job abroad resulted in a terrible infection and she found herself in the emergency room.

"I went to the emergency room and I was crying," the new patient lamented. "The doctor came in and he said, 'You need to take this out now. If the infection goes into your bloodstream, you're dead.'"

Parisa listened to the doctor and had the implant removed. However, later on, the former dancer found herself wanting "two even breasts."

Thankfully, Dr. Dubrow was able to give her just that through surgery.

E!
Saving Face

Doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow met with new patient Hope, who had multiple surgeries to repair her face after a terrible motorcycle accident. Per the new patient, after her crash, she had seven reconstructive surgeries and required a feeding tube for a year.

Although Hope knew her face would "never be the same," she hoped the Botched doctors could even things out in order to help her social life. And Dr. Nassif did just that!

After assembling a skilled surgical team, Nassif oversaw as Hope had the following done: the removal of a metal plate, a fat graft implanted, scar revision and a procedure to clear her airway. Weeks later, she had filler injected in order to make things more symmetrical.

E!
Boobies Without Borders

After six failed breast reductions, new patient Meredith was left worse off than when she started her plastic surgery journey. As Meredith recounted to the Botched doctors, her previous surgeon convinced her to get implants with her reduction and was left looking like she had four breasts.

Multiple attempts to fix this botched boob job left Meredith with more scarring and deeper insecurities. Thankfully, Dr. Dubrow had a game plan to fix Meredith's chest.

Although the surgery wasn't an easy one, Dr. Dubrow gave Meredith the smaller and more symmetrical breasts she always wanted.

photos
View More Photos From Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!
CATCH UP!

Trending Stories

1

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

2

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Makes Her “Horny"

3

All the Bombshells From Kanye "Ye" West's Latest Interview

4

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

5

Heather Dubrow Weighs In on Botched's "Designer Vagina" Trend

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Heather Dubrow Weighs In on Botched's "Designer Vagina" Trend

Watch Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Joke About Having "A Lot in Common"

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Responds to Social Media "Attacks"

Leah Messer’s Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley Makes Teen Mom Debut

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

Crystal Hefner Weighs In on Explosive Allegations Against Husband Hugh