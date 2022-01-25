Why Euphoria Fans Are Hoping for a Patrick Dempsey Cameo

Paging Dr. Shepherd?
In the latest episode of Euphoria, which aired on Sunday, Jan. 23, fans were taken back to Cal (Eric Dane's) senior year in high school, a moment in time that comes to define the rest of his life. Viewers see the young jock, portrayed by Elias Kacavas, come into his sexuality as he begins dating Marsha. And though he definitely enjoys having sex with his new girlfriend, it seems he prefers to spends time with his best friend, Derek (Henry Eikenberry), with whom he shares a bittersweet kiss at a gay bar the night after graduation.
But after sharing a magical night with Derek, Cal has a rude awakening when Marsha tells him that she's pregnant.
And just as suddenly, viewers are transported back to present day, a striking juxtaposition to the sun-filled days of Cal's senior year. In contrast, Cal now spends his time hooking up with strangers and imagining how he could end his life.
So it makes sense that viewers are looking for some glimmer of hope for Cal, who used to be so happy with Derek. And that's where Patrick Dempsey's Grey's Anatomy character, Derek Shepherd, comes in.
In the earlier seasons of the Shonda Rhimes series, Eric portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan a.k.a. McSteamy, who just so happened to be good pals with Dr. Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy. But that friendship came to an abrupt end when Dr. Sloan slept with Dr. Shepherd's wife, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh).
Fans noted on social media Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's decision to name Cal's best friend Derek, with one person tweeting, "cal's bestfriend's name being derek though?! sam levinson knew what he was doing."
Another person shared a photo of McDreamy, writing, "If Derek ever comes back to see Cal… I think we all know the perfect actor to play him as an adult."
Of course, this isn't the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so don't count on a Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria crossover event just yet. Levinson is not known to blend shows together, even if the fans want to see Derek and Cal get their happy ending.
Besides, Cal has bigger fish to fry—like that sex tape with Jules (Hunter Schafer).
Euphoria airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m.