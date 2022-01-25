Tom Brady Vows to Be the Husband and Father Gisele Bündchen and Their Kids "Deserve"

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady will always be the MVP of his family with Gisele Bündchen.

One day after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional playoff game on Jan. 23, the 44-year-old quarterback appeared on the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray and reflected on his future with the NFL.

While Brady said he's in no rush to make a final decision, he did note that he was going to take some time to decompress. "It's been six straight months of football, every day consumed by, you know, day in and day out football," he told Jim Gray. "And I think now it's just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with, you know, my kids…"

Speaking of kids, his 9-year-old daughter Vivian, whom Brady called his "little angel," then sweetly crashed the interview, giving listeners a brief "hello." In addition to Vivian, Brady and his 41-year-old supermodel wife Bündchen have a 12-year-old son named Benjamin. The athlete is also dad to 14-year-old son John (a.k.a. Jack), whose mom is Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, and whom Bündchen lovingly refers to as her "bonus child."