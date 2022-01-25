Kim Kardashian Can’t Stop Laughing After Revealing What Makes Her “Horny”

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Relationship TIMELINE

Kim Kardashian just spilled what really turns her on and no it's not her new boyfriend Pete Davidson

Things got personal when The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 25 to promote her new KKW Fragrances collaboration with celebrity florist Jeff Leatham.

Wearing a black leather belted trench, matching gloves and a Prada coin-purse wristlet, Kim walked her fans through the collection's trio of perfumes, including the Iconic Gardenia, which drops just before Valentine's Day on Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. on KKWFragrance.com.

Describing the "white floral" scent, which she said fans of her original Crystal Gardenia perfume will love, Kim described the $40 fragrance as having top notes of honeysuckle, mandarin and orange blossom. As for the middle notes of gardenia, tuberose and jasmine, Kim said that mix can be quite stimulating.

"That combo, that threesome, literally makes me horny," Kim revealed before cracking up.