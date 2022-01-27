How Dancing With the Stars Takes the Ballroom on the Road With Its Traveling Extravaganza

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Impressed with the Dancing With the Stars cast on the small screen? Wait until you see them in person.
For those missing their weekly dose of the tango, foxtrot and everything in between, there's a show coming to your town. Welcome to the Dancing With the Stars: Live tour.
From now until March 27, your favorite professional dancers and even a few impressive contestants will travel the country and put on an unforgettable show filled with music, dancing and glamour. But where does it all begin? In the wardrobe department, of course!
"The costumes are amazing. Each person probably has 17 to 20 changes during the whole show," Gleb Savchenko exclusively shared with E! News. "Sometimes there's a moment where I'm barely making it to the point where I can't even button up my shirt. I'm barely making that change."
With help from costume designers Steven Lee and Daniela Gschwendtner, every dancer can look and feel their best as soon as they take the stage and perform for thousands of fans.
"It's all so expertly tailored to each of our bodies," Emma Slater told E! News. "There's so many moving pieces, so they're really phenomenal at what they do."
Credit also has to go to each and every dancer who piles into a tour bus and travels cross-country to deliver a show worth celebrating. For this year's shows, guests can enjoy everything from jazz and Janet Jackson to a Grease throwback. And perhaps the best part of the whole experience is every cast member is thrilled to be a part of it.
"This is like our ninth tour and it's not just work with these people. They are very special and you know everything about them," Emma said. "Everyone supports each other. We throw our arms around each other."
Gleb added, "It's a family. I don't know what I would do without them. It's really special."
Go online to see if the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour is coming to a city near you.
