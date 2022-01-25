Take $50 off Your Kendra Scott Jewelry Purchase Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Get great gifts for yourself and your loved ones during this can't-miss Kendra Scott sale.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 25, 2022 9:04 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Kendra Scott Jewelry Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This is the best time of year to buy jewelry. Valentine's Day is coming up, which means you may be shopping for a significant other, sending some not-so-subtle hints about the gifts you want, or even just getting a present for yourself. Why not show yourself some love with some beautiful jewelry, right?

There's can't-miss deal happening at Kendra Scott right now. The brand already has some very affordable jewelry pieces, but just in case you want to splurge a little, this buy more/save more sale is perfect for you. You can save $10 when you spend $75+, get $25 off $100+,  and if you spend $200, you'll get a $50 discount. This sale comes just in time for Valentine's Day. If you order by 2/18, you'll get your purchase in time for the holiday.

Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite Kendra Scott pieces.

read
Don’t Miss These 80% Off Deals on Bestselling Jewelry at BaubleBar

Kendra Scott Haven Heart Cuff Bracelet in Rose Gold

Wear your heart on your sleeve with this cuff heart bracelet. It's a sweet addition to your usual stack of bracelets. It's also available in gold and silver.

$60
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Fallyn Band Ring In Gold

You can never go wrong with a gold ring, but this one is a pretty unique with its chain link design. If yellow gold isn't your vibe, go for the rose gold or silver.

$60
Kendra Scott

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Makes Her “Horny"

2

All the Bombshells From Kanye "Ye" West's Latest Interview

3

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Jennie Nguyen's "Disgusting" Social Posts

Kendra Scott Emilie Gold Chain Bracelet In Iridescent Drusy

This bracelet is a best-seller. This white version goes with everything, but if you prefer a more vibrant color, there are five additional options. And there's a matching necklace

$78
$68
Bracelet
$68
Necklace

Kendra Scott Letter A Pendant Necklace In Gold

A letter pendant is a great personal gift. You can wear your first initial, your boo's initial, or another letter that is personal to you.

$65
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace

This pendant necklace is an iconic Kendra Scott piece. They're elegant, simple, and there are so many beautiful colors to choose from.

$50
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Emilie Silver Multi Strand Necklace

If figuring out how to layer your necklaces seems complicated, simplify things and just get this multi-strand option instead.

$68
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Madelyn Statement Earrings

Make a statement in these textured earrings during your next night or even if you just want to pull things together for a last minute Zoom meeting.

$98
$88
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Cory Gold Drop Earrings In Blue Dichroic Glass

These iconic kite-shaped earrings are simply elegant in blue.

$58
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Lindsay Silver Huggie Earrings In White Pearl

These earrings are the perfect combination of pearl studs and huggie hoops. They're both timeless and on-trend. They're also available in gold.

$60
Kendra Scott

If you're looking for more great deals, check out these sales at CUUP, Cult Beauty, and Lulus.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Makes Her “Horny"

2

All the Bombshells From Kanye "Ye" West's Latest Interview

3

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Jennie Nguyen's "Disgusting" Social Posts

4

Jennie Nguyen Fired From RHOSLC Over Offensive Posts

5

Nicky Hilton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With James Rothschild

Latest News

Exclusive

Botched Docs Tease New Season's "Freaky, Weird" Cases

Why Euphoria Fans Are Hoping for a Patrick Dempsey Cameo

Tom Brady Vows to Be the Husband and Father His Family "Deserves"

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Makes Her “Horny"

Update!

The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 3 of Clayton's Season

Take $50 off Kendra Scott Jewelry Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Why Meagan Good Remains "Optimistic" Amid Divorce From DeVon Franklin