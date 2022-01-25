Take $50 off Your Kendra Scott Jewelry Purchase Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This is the best time of year to buy jewelry. Valentine's Day is coming up, which means you may be shopping for a significant other, sending some not-so-subtle hints about the gifts you want, or even just getting a present for yourself. Why not show yourself some love with some beautiful jewelry, right?
There's can't-miss deal happening at Kendra Scott right now. The brand already has some very affordable jewelry pieces, but just in case you want to splurge a little, this buy more/save more sale is perfect for you. You can save $10 when you spend $75+, get $25 off $100+, and if you spend $200, you'll get a $50 discount. This sale comes just in time for Valentine's Day. If you order by 2/18, you'll get your purchase in time for the holiday.
Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite Kendra Scott pieces.
Kendra Scott Haven Heart Cuff Bracelet in Rose Gold
Wear your heart on your sleeve with this cuff heart bracelet. It's a sweet addition to your usual stack of bracelets. It's also available in gold and silver.
Kendra Scott Fallyn Band Ring In Gold
You can never go wrong with a gold ring, but this one is a pretty unique with its chain link design. If yellow gold isn't your vibe, go for the rose gold or silver.
Kendra Scott Letter A Pendant Necklace In Gold
A letter pendant is a great personal gift. You can wear your first initial, your boo's initial, or another letter that is personal to you.
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace
This pendant necklace is an iconic Kendra Scott piece. They're elegant, simple, and there are so many beautiful colors to choose from.
Kendra Scott Emilie Silver Multi Strand Necklace
If figuring out how to layer your necklaces seems complicated, simplify things and just get this multi-strand option instead.
Kendra Scott Madelyn Statement Earrings
Make a statement in these textured earrings during your next night or even if you just want to pull things together for a last minute Zoom meeting.
Kendra Scott Cory Gold Drop Earrings In Blue Dichroic Glass
These iconic kite-shaped earrings are simply elegant in blue.
If you're looking for more great deals, check out these sales at CUUP, Cult Beauty, and Lulus.