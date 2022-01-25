Why Meagan Good Remains "Optimistic" Amid "Painful" Divorce From DeVon Franklin

Watch : Meagan Good Was in a Pop Punk Girl Group 5 Years Ago

Meagan Good is choosing to focus on the good in the wake of her separation from DeVon Franklin.

The 40-year-old actress opened up about her separation from the film producer, 43, during a Twitter Space chat hosted by xoNecole on Jan. 22. When Meagan and her Harlem castmates were asked about their thoughts on "letting go of toxic relationships," she stressed that the most important thing was "knowing your worth," before noting it's "unique to my situation right now."

"Throughout life, I've always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they'll get to the place that they're going to, and then they would be over," she explained. "I've always had an attitude of like, 'Alright, next chapter. We'll see what's next,' and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends."