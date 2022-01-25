See Nina Dobrev Gush Over Boyfriend Shaun White Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics: "I'm So Proud"

Supporting her man.
Nina Dobrev has a lot to look forward to these days, including the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Her boyfriend Shaun White will be competing in his fifth(!) Olympic Games, and as the Love Hard actress gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 25, she couldn't be more proud.
"I am really excited for him," Nina said during the exclusive chat. "Just to get into the Olympics at all is one of the hugest accomplishments, let alone to get in five times. I'm so excited. I'm so proud of him."
The couple first sparked dating rumors in March 2020, and two months later, a source told E! News that Nina and Shaun "complement each other very well," adding, "They have similar energy, they both are fun, low maintenance people who like to laugh and stay active."
Nina can even keep up with Shaun on the slopes!
"I actually have been snowboarding since I was really little," Nina said on Daily Pop. "I skied first and then I switched over to snowboarding at probably 8 or 9."
Shaun didn't know any of this the first time they went snowboarding together, though.
"I think he was more surprised," Nina recalled. "He was expecting to wait for me and it was quite the opposite. I had already passed him by a landslide. Now I can keep up!"
That's not to say Nina doesn't have her clumsy moments. In fact, as her BFF Julianne Hough revealed on Daily Pop, "Nina is like the biggest accident-prone human on the planet."
"Anytime we're anywhere, we're adventurous, so we'll be snowboarding or sky diving or scuba diving, whatever it is, and somehow we'll be doing the same thing, but Nina will find the most random thing to get hurt by," Julianne continued. "I don't know how falls in a certain way to sprain an ankle, but she does. It's just Nina!"
Added Nina herself, "The alcohol doesn't help as well."
Believe it or not, the longtime friends actually have their own wine company, Fresh Vine Wines.
Going into detail about their business, Julianne explained that they had a simple goal when starting out: Creating a wine that's "low-cal, low-carb, more health-conscious and holistic" without compromising "on the taste and the premium experience."
So far, both Julianne and Nina have loved working together. As the latter explained, "Jules and I have been friends for so long and we're like two peas in a pod."
"We're so honest with each other so if anything were to come up, we're really good at communicating," Nina said. "It's really strengthened our friendship and we get to hang out and drink wine together and technically work, but we're actually just having the best time. So it makes it feel like fun, not like a job at all."
