See Nina Dobrev Gush Over Boyfriend Shaun White Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics: "I'm So Proud"

Supporting her man.

Nina Dobrev has a lot to look forward to these days, including the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Her boyfriend Shaun White will be competing in his fifth(!) Olympic Games, and as the Love Hard actress gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 25, she couldn't be more proud.

"I am really excited for him," Nina said during the exclusive chat. "Just to get into the Olympics at all is one of the hugest accomplishments, let alone to get in five times. I'm so excited. I'm so proud of him."

The couple first sparked dating rumors in March 2020, and two months later, a source told E! News that Nina and Shaun "complement each other very well," adding, "They have similar energy, they both are fun, low maintenance people who like to laugh and stay active."

Nina can even keep up with Shaun on the slopes!