Jorja Fox Announces Her Departure From CSI: Vegas

The CSI crime lab is about to lose a key player.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, CSI: Vegas actress Jorja Fox took to Twitter to announce her exit from the CSI sequel series, in which she played Sara Sidle. In a statement addressed to fans, Fox revealed that the decision came after "much deliberating."

"I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas," she wrote. "For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again."

This news comes over a month after it was revealed that William Petersen, who co-starred opposite Fox on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and the sequel series, would not be returning for season two. Petersen only agreed to revive his Gil Grissom character for one season of CSI: Vegas, but remains an executive producer.

"So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara," she tweeted. "Wherever they go, they belong together."