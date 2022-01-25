Nicky Hilton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With James Rothschild

Fashion designer Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild wed in 2015 at Kensington Palace, and are already parents to daughters Lily-Grace and Teddy.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is ready to have a party of five.

The French Sole fashion designer is expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild, her rep Jack Ketsoyan confirmed to E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 25. She's due in late summer.

Nicky and James, who have been married since 2015, are already parents to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

Back in April, Nicky sat down with Interview magazine to discuss how her family adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic. As many parents can relate, the challenging time brought everyone closer together.

"This time I've spent with my family has been the silver lining of this whole pandemic for me," she said. "At the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all on serious lockdown, I had breakfast, lunch and dinner with my family, my husband and two daughters, every single day. I think it was for 96 days."

Nicky continued, "What other time in my life am I going to be able to say, I had, how many meals…what's the math on that?"

J Lingo/Shutterstock

And just as Nicky remains tight with her sister Paris Hilton, Lily-Grace and Teddy have a special bond.

"They're so close," Nicky said. "I'm so happy that they had each other during this pandemic, for their sake and my sake."

While fans may be curious to know more about Nicky's private life, the designer isn't one to constantly post family photos on social media. And although she has made a few appearances on Paris' Peacock series, Paris in Love, don't expect this mom to showcase her entire family on the small screen.

"I enjoy watching some reality TV," she previously told Mom.com, "but I would never actually be on reality."

People was first to report the pregnancy news.

