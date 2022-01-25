Nicky Hilton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With James Rothschild

Watch : Nicky Hilton Reveals SECRETS From Sister Paris' Wedding

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is ready to have a party of five.

The French Sole fashion designer is expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild, her rep Jack Ketsoyan confirmed to E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 25. She's due in late summer.

Nicky and James, who have been married since 2015, are already parents to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

Back in April, Nicky sat down with Interview magazine to discuss how her family adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic. As many parents can relate, the challenging time brought everyone closer together.

"This time I've spent with my family has been the silver lining of this whole pandemic for me," she said. "At the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all on serious lockdown, I had breakfast, lunch and dinner with my family, my husband and two daughters, every single day. I think it was for 96 days."