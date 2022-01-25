Jennie Nguyen Fired From Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Over Offensive Posts

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jennie Nguyen has been fired for her racially-insensitive posts that recently resurfaced. See Bravo's full statement below.

Jennie Nguyen has been ousted from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Bravo made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday, Jan. 25, a little less than a week after Nguyen's racially-insensitive Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced, causing major backlash.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," the network said in the statement today. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

The statement continued, "Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decision."

Just one day prior to the firing, Andy Cohen broke his silence on the posts—many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd—calling them "upsetting" and "disgusting" during his SiriusXM show Radio Andy.

Andy explained that he felt the need to speak out after Sunday's Watch What Happens Live episode only briefly addressed the situation despite featuring Jennie's longtime friend and RHOSLC co-star Lisa Barlow as a guest. 

Chad Kirkland/Bravo

As the Bravo host put it, "People were very upset about the lack of discussion on last night's episode relating to Jennie's disgusting and upsetting posts, and I've also seen all the tweets wanting to know what's being done about those posts."

He then provided some important context: The WWHL episode was taped last Wednesday, Jan. 19, just as Nguyen posts were going viral.

"I just want to say," Andy added during the Jan. 24 radio show, "in case anyone doesn't realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything...And I can't address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience."

Lisa, along with every other RHOSLC cast member except for Mary Cosby, has since condemned Nguyen's posts.

Nguyen herself called them "offensive" when apologizing on Jan. 19.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram and Twitter. "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

She added that she was "sincerely sorry for the pain" the posts caused. 

Season two of RHOSLC is currently playing out Sundays on Bravo.

