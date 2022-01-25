Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Might Be Getting Married Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Kristen Stewart Reacts to Guy Fieri's Offer to Officiate Wedding!

Could Kristen Stewart be married by the new moon?

The Twilight alum gave an update on her wedding plans with fiancée Dylan Meyer during the Jan. 24 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Though Stewart said she'd like to have a "big party or something," she also noted that she's "so unceremonial."

"We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards," the actress said. "I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner."

And as fans already know, she can be impulsive and spontaneous. "I like to pivot," Stewart told Stephen Colbert. "You never know where I'm going, man. Come with me."

The Spencer star first announced her engagement to the screenwriter during a November episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart said. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."