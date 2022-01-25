Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Might Be Getting Married Sooner Than You Think

Could Kristen Stewart be married by the new moon?
The Twilight alum gave an update on her wedding plans with fiancée Dylan Meyer during the Jan. 24 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Though Stewart said she'd like to have a "big party or something," she also noted that she's "so unceremonial."
"We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards," the actress said. "I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner."
And as fans already know, she can be impulsive and spontaneous. "I like to pivot," Stewart told Stephen Colbert. "You never know where I'm going, man. Come with me."
The Spencer star first announced her engagement to the screenwriter during a November episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.
"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart said. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."
Initially, Stewart said she wanted to wait at least a year to tie the knot because she didn't "want to have COVID even be, like, a thing." And although the official wedding date might be up in the air, Stewart was certain about a few details, like that the "food needs to be on point" and that she doesn't really care about the flowers.
"I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come," she told Howard Stern. "And, you know, I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say, 'I love you' in front of all your friends."
And yes, she already has a wedding look in mind: "The best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cutoff and barefoot." As Stewart put it, "I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."
As for the guest list, there could be some famous faces, with Stewart presenting a "full-standing offer" for Stern to come to the wedding and expressing her interest in having Guy Fieri officiate (for what it's worth, he says he's "all in").
Stewart and Meyer sparked romance rumors in 2019. But as the Happiest Season celeb told Stern at the time, they'd actually met "years ago" on a movie and reconnected at a friend's birthday party six years later. She said she professed her love for Meyer while they were sitting at a "random bar" and that she "couldn't f--king wait" to get engaged.
"I want to be sort of somewhat reasonable about it," Stewart said, "but I think good things happen fast."
Here's hoping Guy Fieri is available at a moment's notice!