James Kennedy Spotted Holding Hands With New Woman 2 Months After Raquel Leviss Split

Has the self-described "white Kanye West" found his own Julia Fox?
Anything is possible when it comes to James Kennedy.
The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 24 to share several video Stories from a night out in Las Vegas with friends, including one that showed him holding hands with a mystery brunette.
The pair quickly separate and James continues to film, but the unidentified woman can be seen in the following Story as they roam the halls of an immersive art experience.
According to a source, this isn't the first time they've hung out.
"She's someone new he's been casually seeing," the insider exclusively tells E! News.
Earlier in the evening, James documented a celebratory dinner with a bigger group of people in honor of his upcoming birthday.
The DJ turns 30 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, just a little less than two months after he and his fiancée Raquel Leviss broke up.
"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," James and Raquel said in a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages on Sunday, Dec. 5. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."
James and Raquel's Vanderpump Rules co-stars were taken aback by the split, which they learned about while filming the season nine reunion. However, since making the initial announcement, Raquel has provided some additional context about the split.
"It was kind of at Thanksgiving where I realized that I didn't want to be in this relationship anymore," she admitted during the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast on Friday, Jan. 7. "It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well, and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family."
Initially worried that James wouldn't "have a good reaction," Raquel eventually found the courage to break things off while they were watching this season of Vanderpump Rules.
James had apparently complained that he didn't have a funny story line, prompting Raquel to point out that he had been too busy "not supporting me emotionally the way that I needed to be supported."
"He was like 'Oh, I didn't know that you felt that way,' and the conversation just kept going...and it was like word vomit," Raquel recalled. "It was like, 'This is how I've been feeling, and I can't keep it in any longer because I'm not being an honest person and I'm lying to you and I don't feel comfortable with this.'"
Raquel continued, "So I just told him that my heart isn't in it anymore. 'I don't appreciate the way that you treat other people; it's not how I treat other people. And a piece of me dies inside each time you mistreat somebody.'"
Much to her surprise, James remained "calm" and continued listening to her.
"I was preparing for the worst, and it was the best possible outcome, I guess, that it could have been," Raquel added. "Because he really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from. He respected my decision."
At the time Raquel recorded the podcast, she said that she and James were "still speaking occasionally" and intended to stay "friendly."
The two-part Vanderpump Rules reunion begins tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
