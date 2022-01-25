Botched's Drs. Dubrow & Nassif Tease New Season's "Freaky, Weird" & "Shocking" Cases

More shocking than ever.
Botched returns on E! tonight (Jan. 25) and our favorite plastic surgeons Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif promise cases like you've never seen before.
"This season is unique because it's not just about fixing plastic surgery from people who had plastic surgery for cosmetic reasons, but it's fixing plastic surgery for people who had it for trauma and cancer and congenital deformity," Terry told E! News exclusively.
Paul calls this season "transformational, freaky, weird and just kind of shocking," adding, "What's unusual about this season is we're seeing things we've never seen before."
Terry continued, "For example, this one woman goes in to have this little spot removed by a dermatologist and unbeknownst the dermatologist, just a little area under the nose, he thinks he finds it's a little bit of a skin cancer. So he keeps moving more and more and more and by the end of the few hours she had nothing underneath her nose. Her entire upper lip gone. I mean out of there. Could you imagine, and they held the mirror up to her and there's nothing?"
Terry teased of another shocking case, "This girl born with this little mass on the back of her heel. They did a little biopsy, they realized it was a lymphoblastoma so they had to remove the entire heel. So they took tissue from the back and microsurgically sewed it into the heel. Problem is it grew like back tissue. So she's got what she called her ball sack on her heel, and she can't wear tennis shoes, she can't run, she's embarrassed, can't go to beach, and she's 19."
He continued, "So she comes in, we gotta try to make it a heel but you know if you were move all that tissue you're gonna kill it and you're gonna need another back flap done. Very difficult case."
Paul cited one particularly tragic case of a rock musician who suffered, "horrible complications with his lower eyelids. His lower eyelids are pulled all the way down so he looks deformed. It ruined his whole music practice, being out in public performing, writing, always wearing sunglasses and it changed his whole life that it pretty much made him a hermit."
Finally, Terry detailed trying to correct one woman's "ugly" knee injury. "In order to fix it and make it look reasonable, we had to put a tourniquet on her which gives you two hours to remove the hardware and the fix the cosmetic thing. And if you don't do in two hours the whole leg is gonna die, and so it's like a ticking time clock. It's a really interesting season, a lot of heart and a lot of natural humor," he shared.
Terry concluded, "I just think people are gonna be surprised how much life and heart is left in this show. And how this show really puts a microscope on the human condition of desperation and hopelessness and the authentic high stakes things that are going on in the show. In many ways, this show is these people's last chance, more than ever before, and if they didn't have they don't have positive outcomes, that's it. They're going to have to live looking and feeling that way for the rest of their life."
Don't miss the Botched premiere tonight at 9 p.m. on E!. Scroll through the photo gallery below to see all of the show's amazing transformations and before and after photos.