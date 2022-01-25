Did Demi Lovato Just Epically Shade Ex Max Ehrich? You Decide

Watch : Demi Lovato Says Split From Max Ehrich Was the "Best Thing"

Demi Lovato is confident they've had better.

After an Instagram account asked followers to describe their last relationship in three words on Jan. 24, the singer, who split from fiancé Max Ehrich in July 2020, replied, "My vibrator's better." (They did just release their own vibrator, so they know what's up).

The stone cold and hilarious comment nearly gave followers a heart attack. "Shady af," one commenter wrote. "I know that's right!" Added another, "I wish I could heart this a thousand times!"

Sorry not sorry but the 29-year-old has no regrets, especially since they are thriving being single. "Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm okay,'" Lovato told Entertainment Weekly last March. "Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm okay, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?' It's not this false sense of security....I don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my s--t together."