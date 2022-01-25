Skai Jackson & Marsai Martin Are to the Rescue in This Dragons Rescue Riders Sneak Peek

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Back in action.

Another season of the beloved DreamWorks series Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky hits Peacock next month, but you don't have to wait until then to get an exclusive glimpse at what's to come for dragons Summer (Skai Jackson) and Aggro (Marsai Martin).

They're hanging out with viking twins Dak (Nicolas Cantu) and Leyla (Brennley Brown) and their fellow dragons in this exclusive sneak peek clip when all of a sudden, they stumble upon a Relentless Rainbow Horn who's "super-duper stuck," as Summer puts it.

"I landed here to grab something to eat," the Relentless Rainbow Horn says, "but then this grass grabbed me!"

It turns out that she's standing in a patch of grab grass, but lucky for her, the Rescue Riders are more than prepared to help. Before long, she's not only free, but introducing herself to the group as Sparkle (Tara Strong).

"I've never met a Rainbow Horn before," Leyla responds. "They're said to be incredibly rare!"