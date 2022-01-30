These Jaw-Dropping TV Transformations Are Guaranteed to Have You Tuning In

Sebastian Stan and Lily James become Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, Elle Fanning's true crime take and more TV transformations you need to see to believe.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 30, 2022 11:00 AMTags
TVNBCLife/StyleFeaturesTransformationPeacock
Watch: Elle Fanning To Play Michelle Carter in New Hulu Series

The biggest TV trend of 2022? Transformations.

With shows based on true sagas like the downfall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's sex tape scandal, viewers will be doing a lot of double-takes as stars such as Amanda Seyfried, Lily James and more have rendered themselves unrecognizable to portray these real-life characters. 

While Julia Garner is trading the Ozarks for NYC on Netflix to play convicted scammer Anna Delvey, Elle Fanning is sporting a facial prosthetic in the Hulu miniseries based on the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case. And Renee Zellweger and Jared Leto have transformed once again after winning Oscars for previous metamorphoses. 

photos
Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Check out these transformations you need to see to believe that are hitting the small screen this year:

Courtesy of Hulu, Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

The Show: Pam and Tommy
When It Premieres: February 2 on Hulu
The Transformation: The first look at the duo in character nearly broke the Internet when it was released in May 2021, which seems fitting as the eight-episode series tells the unbelievable-yet-true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history—the sex tape of the Baywatch star and the Mötley Crüe drummer.

For the show that was adapted from a 2014 Rolling Stone article, James spent a minimum of three hours in hair and makeup to transform into Anderson, with writer Robert Siegel telling Variety, "I sometimes will see a picture of Lily in character and it takes a second to just double-check in my mind that it's not the real Pam."

The Falcon and Winter Soldier star, meanwhile, went on a fast to achieve Lee's slim physique and had to have replicas of his tattoos applied every few days.

Steve Dietl/Hulu, Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter

The Show: The Girl From Plainsville
When It Premieres: This spring on Hulu
The Transformation: To portray Carter, who was convicted in 2017 of the involuntary manslaughter of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, in a texting-suicide case that made headlines, the Maleficent star darkened her eyebrows and wore a facial prosthetic. The resemblance is, to quote January Jones on Instagram, "Uncanny wow."

In an interview with Entertainment Weeklywriters, executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus said it didn't take much work to turn Fanning into Carter. "The first time that I met [Fanning], I was really struck by how eerily similar they actually looked just naturally," Macmanus said. "It was something that around the table when we all met, we all talked about."

They added that Fanning just wore some light makeup and a forehead prosthetic, which helped to match Carter's hairline. According to Hannah, they kept things simple because they didn't want her appearance to be "distracting."

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021, TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

The Show: Inventing Anna 
When It Premieres: February 11 on Netflix
The Transformation: The Ozark Emmy winner wears an auburn wig, black-framed glasses and designer duds to play the high-class status-seeker and fake heiress who swindled her glamorous contacts out of millions in this Shonda Rhimes-created series inspired by a viral New York Magazine article. But it was Garner's accent that really caught people's attention when the first trailer debuted. 

When Julia spoke to W magazine in August 2021, she said that she blended together multiple accents, explaining, "Anna's posing as a German heiress, but actually she's Russian, so first I had to learn to speak in English with a proper German accent, and after that learn a slightly Russian accent to add underneath."

To make matters more complicated, Delvey lived in the United States and was around Americans, so Julia said the "musicality of her speech was American."

Courtesy of HBO, Beth Dubber/Hulu
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

The Show: The Dropout
When It Premieres: March 3 on Hulu
The Transformation: The Oscar nominee has that red lip classic thing that the disgraced Theranos founder favored, along with her signature black turtleneck and deep voice, in the miniseries based on the ABC News podcast.

Seyfried joined the project after Kate McKinnon dropped out in February 2021 to take on another role about a real person...

Peacock, Netflix
Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

The Show: Joe vs. Carole
When It Premieres: March 3 on Peacock
The Transformation: Hey all you cool cats and kittens, the Saturday Night Live star delivers her best impersonation yet as the controversial big cat advocate, complete with long blonde hair, chunky necklaces and eccentric blouses. 

Based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, the eight episodes will delve deeper into the feud between Baskin and Joe Exotic that became a pop culture phenomenon after Netflix released Tiger King in March 2020. 

Peacock, Netflix
John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic

The Show: Joe vs. Carole
When It Premieres: March 3 on Peacock
The Transformation: The Broadway star looks purr-fect as the exotic animal lover in the first teaser trailer for the Tiger King-inspired series, complete with bleached-blonde mullet and eyebrow piercings. 

"John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with," executive producer and writer Etan Frankel said in a statement of the stars take on the imprisoned former zookeeper. "He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking."

Apple TV+, Theo Wargo/WireImage
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebekah Neumann

The Show: WeCrashed
When It Premieres: March 18 on Apple TV+
The Transformations: WeImpressed by the two Oscar winners' take on the disgraced WeWork couple in the first look at the miniseries about the rise and fall of the tech giant.

Known for his transformations for roles in movies such as House of GucciThe Little Things and Dallas Buyers Club, Leto sports prosthetics and uses an Israeli accent in the drama that is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. 

Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME, TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images
Viola Davis and O-T Fagbenle as the Obamas

The Show: The First Lady
When It Premieres: The Spring on Showtime 
The Transformation: This new political drama will retrace the lives of three memorable women in the White House in the limited series from Crash showrunner Cathy Schulman and The Undoing director Susanne Bier. To convey Obama's eight-year stay at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the How to Get Away With Murder star met with the former First Lady and read her bestselling memoir, Becoming

"I feel very protective of Michelle," the Oscar and Emmy-winning actress, who also executive produces the series, told Entertainment Weekly. "It's our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she's just dope."

Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson will portray Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively, in the anthology series.

MEGA, Dateline NBC
Renee Zellweger as Pam Hupp

The Show: The Thing About Pam
When It Premieres: March 8 on NBC
The Transformation:  The Oscar winner dons facial prosthetics, fur-trimmed boots and a strawberry-blonde bob to play the convicted killer in this true-crime limited series inspired by a saga told on Dateline NBC.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Heather Rae Young Shares Major Update In Her Fertility Journey

2
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Keeps It Real When Sharing "Hardest Part" of Motherhood

3

Simu Liu Speaks Out After Evangeline Lilly's Anti-Vax Mandate Stance

(E!, NBC and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Heather Rae Young Shares Major Update In Her Fertility Journey

2
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Keeps It Real When Sharing "Hardest Part" of Motherhood

3

Simu Liu Speaks Out After Evangeline Lilly's Anti-Vax Mandate Stance

4

Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn "Scum" Again After Book's Success

5

Erika Jayne Dismissed From Fraud and Embezzlement Lawsuit In Illinois

Latest News

Check Out the Most Surprising TV Transformations of 2022

Erika Jayne Dismissed From Fraud and Embezzlement Lawsuit In Illinois

Janet Jackson Recalls How Michael Jackson Called Her "Pig" as a Kid

Francia Raisa Asked Hilary Duff This Question The Day They Met

Breaking Down the Tom Brady Retirement Reports

How Lin-Manuel Miranda Knew Andrew Garfield Was In No Way Home

Watch Drake's Son Adonis Tell Dad He'll Be Bigger Than Him