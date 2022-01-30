These Jaw-Dropping TV Transformations Are Guaranteed to Have You Tuning In

Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

The Show: Pam and Tommy

When It Premieres: February 2 on Hulu

The Transformation: The first look at the duo in character nearly broke the Internet when it was released in May 2021, which seems fitting as the eight-episode series tells the unbelievable-yet-true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history—the sex tape of the Baywatch star and the Mötley Crüe drummer.

For the show that was adapted from a 2014 Rolling Stone article, James spent a minimum of three hours in hair and makeup to transform into Anderson, with writer Robert Siegel telling Variety, "I sometimes will see a picture of Lily in character and it takes a second to just double-check in my mind that it's not the real Pam."

The Falcon and Winter Soldier star, meanwhile, went on a fast to achieve Lee's slim physique and had to have replicas of his tattoos applied every few days.