Peter Dinklage Slams Upcoming Snow White Movie For "F--king Backwards" Depiction

Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage is calling out Disney's live-action Snow White remake.



The 52-year-old actor recently appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, where he opened up about his thoughts about the upcoming film, of which production is set to begin later this year. Last June, Disney confirmed to E! News that West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler will star as the titular role.



"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," Dinklage said during the Jan. 24 episode. "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."



Dinklage continued, "You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f--king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough."