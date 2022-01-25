Something's Brewing: See Kim Kardashian Hit Coffee Shop With Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Kim Kardashian met up with Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 24. The trio stopped by the Hot & Cool Cafe, which focuses on giving back to the community.

Keeping up with the former first lady! 

Something seems to be brewing between Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton—and we're not just talking about a hot cup of Joe. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted at a coffee shop with Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 24.

For the outing at Hot & Cool Cafe, Kim wore a black knee-length coat and neon green stiletto boots.

Camera crews were also seen nearby, prompting speculation that they're working together on an upcoming project. According to TMZ, Kim may be teaming up with the politician and author for their Apple TV+ series called Gutsy Women. Apple declined to comment when contacted by E! News. 

In 2019, Hillary and Chelsea released The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience about women that inspire them. The next year, Deadline reported that Apple TV+ was making a show based on the story.

Regardless of the reason for their meetup, both Kim and Hillary share a surprising connection to Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star, who has been dating Kim for months, revealed about four years ago that he got a tattoo of Hillary's face, writing at the time, "Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero," adding, "Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe."

Hillary later responded to the pic of his ink. "Thanks @petedavidson," she wrote in a comment. "This makes it significantly less awkward that I've had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years... But serious, I'm honored."

Flash forward to 2022, and Kim is chilling with the Clintons at the Hot & Cool Cafe.

The vegan coffee shop is especially known for its social impact work. According to its website, the Black-owned business served as a voting location in 2020 and is "committed to making sure all their neighbors have access to healthy food, regardless of circumstance." 

"As a certified social enterprise, Hot + Cool Cafe's mission is to ensure that South Central communities have access to Black centered arts and culture, delicious, plant-based food, and employment opportunities and training," per the site. "The core of their business thrives on community building and togetherness."

As fans know, this isn't Kim's first time interacting with politicians. Both she and estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West previously met with former President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kim has also been pursuing a law degree while advocating for criminal justice reform. Last month, she celebrated passing the baby bar exam after multiple attempts. The mother of four said at the time, "I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

See photos of her latest outing below.

Rise and Grind!

Kim Kardashian joined Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 24.

Coffee Date

The group met up at the vegan food bar known as the Hot & Cool Café, whose mission involves tackling social justice issues.

Caffeine Kick

Hillary and Chelsea are working on an Apple TV+ series Gusty Women, and TMZ reports that Kim joined them for filming.

Light, Camera, Action!

Camera crews were spotted on Kim's outing with the former presidential nominee.

These Boots Were Made for Walkin’

She donned a sleek black coat with thick gloves and bright green boots, while keeping her hair in a long braid.

History of Activism

Kim has been increasingly involved in activism and criminal justice reform, ever since she lobbied to get Alice Johnson released on parole instead of spending her life behind bars. The reality star recently passed the baby bar exam, writing that the time, "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey… Know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

Busy Bees

As Hillary and Chelsea film their new show for Apple TV+, Kim is also in the midst of working on her upcoming Hulu showThe Kardashians, with her sisters.

A Round of Applause

The mother daughter duo were all smiles during the outing.

