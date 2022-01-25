Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dead at 26

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Michael Madsen is mourning the death of his son Hudson Madsen.

The Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu, Hawaii, confirmed to E! News that Hudson died on Jan 23. The department said an autopsy had been completed and determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound to the head and manner of death to be suicide. Hudson was 26 years old.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," the Madsen family said in a statement to Metro. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you."

Hudson is survived by his father Michael, his mother DeAnna, his wife Carlie and his brothers Christian, Calvin, Max and Luke.

According to Carlie's Instagram, she and Hudson wed in 2017, having their "official" wedding in 2019, and lived on the island of Oahu. Per her account, Hudson was a member of the U.S. Army and was promoted last March.