Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her WORST After-Party Moment

Tiffany Haddish is addressing her recent run-in with the law in unique fashion.



Almost two weeks after the 42-year-old comedian was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, Haddish spoke about the Jan. 14 incident during her virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I can say this, Jimmy [Fallon]...I've been praying to God to send me a new man," the actress, who split from musician Common in November, said on Jan. 24. "A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four—in uniform."

Addressing the instance head-on, she continued, "And now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out," while adding, "I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!"

The actress also touched on her current bouts of grief, which include the loss of "mentor" Bob Saget and most recently, her grandmother, who she called a "soulmate," adding that it's "been really hard to process."