Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish is addressing her recent run-in with the law in unique fashion.
Almost two weeks after the 42-year-old comedian was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, Haddish spoke about the Jan. 14 incident during her virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I can say this, Jimmy [Fallon]...I've been praying to God to send me a new man," the actress, who split from musician Common in November, said on Jan. 24. "A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four—in uniform."
Addressing the instance head-on, she continued, "And now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out," while adding, "I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!"
The actress also touched on her current bouts of grief, which include the loss of "mentor" Bob Saget and most recently, her grandmother, who she called a "soulmate," adding that it's "been really hard to process."
On Friday, Jan. 14, according to Georgia's Peachtree Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a "driver asleep at the wheel" at about 2:30 a.m.
Per police, further investigation led to Haddish being arrested for driving under the influence. The Girls Trip star was later transported to the Fayette County Jail, where TMZ reports she made bail and was released from jail around 6:30 a.m.
In late November, E! News reported that Haddish had split from Common, 49, after one year of dating. Of the breakup, a source close to the musician told E! News at the time that "they both still think very highly of one another," and that "work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward."
The following month, Common echoed that sentiment during an interview with Fox Soul.
Calling the comedian "one of the best people I've met in life," he shared that Haddish is also "one of the most authentic and caring people that I've met…and that's what made me love her and be in love with her."
But, as he noted, their increasingly busy schedules proved to be a strain on their romance. "Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship," he shared. "I don't think the love really dispersed. I just think we weren't feeding the relationship."
