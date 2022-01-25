Madelyn Cline Reveals Her Future on Outer Banks

Watch : Madelyn Cline - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Is Madelyn Cline really leaving Outer Banks?

That's the question fans of the Netflix show have been asking ever since rumors surfaced online that the actress plans to exit the series after its upcoming third season. However, according to the Madelyn herself, the speculation is simply not true.

"Hi so I'm getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx," Madelyn, who portrays Sarah Cameron in the series, wrote in a since-deleted Jan. 24 Instagram Story message. "I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me."

"I love my job and there's not a day that goes by that I'm not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it," the 24-year-old star continued. "Not everything you read on the internet is true."

This speculation about Madelyn's future on the show comes shortly after she and her 29-year-old co-star Chase Stokes—who plays her on-screen love interest John B—ended their relationship IRL after one year of dating.