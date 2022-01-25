A Matchmaker’s Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Stage of Your Relationship

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day can be a huge deal, especially when you're in the earlier stages of your relationship. If you're stuck on what to get your partner this year, we've got you covered. We asked celebrity matchmaker Rori Sassoon to give us her best tips on V-Day gift giving and you'll definitely want to see what she has to say.
"When shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, keep in mind that the gift is as big of a deal as your partner places on gift giving," Rori shared. "Maybe they're a fan of quality time over a luxury gift. Take that gesture of love and perhaps put it toward a shared experience. Most importantly, while you might strive to be the ultimate gift giver, stay within your means. If you have anxiety about being able to afford something over budget, rethink how you can find a similar item at a price point you're comfortable with."
Choosing the right gift to give your partner for Valentine's Day can depend a lot on where you are in your relationship. After all, if you just started dating someone, the types of gifts you give won't be at the same level as the ones you'd give one year later.
Rori shared her tips on the best types of gifts to get your partner for every stage of your relationship, and we rounded up some ideas to help point you in the right direction. Check those out below.
Newly Dating
When you just started dating someone around Valentine's Day, you want to show that you care (if that is the case) without going over the top. Give them a card, and a small gift. You're showing that you want to continue seeing them, without unintentionally making them feel overwhelmed. Have a cute Valentine's Day. But remember, there's no need to go crazy—you're only just getting to know this person.
We're Not Really Strangers Card Game - Honest Dating Expansion Pack
This 50-card expansion pack for the wildly popular We're Not Really Strangers Card Game was created for first dates to the "What are we?" phase of the relationship. It comes with all kinds of questions you've been dying to ask like "When's the last time you ghosted someone and why?" and "What was the first thing you you noticed about me when we met in person?" It's a great way to get to know your new love interest.
Lovepop Whale You Be My Valentine Pop-Up Card
Lovepop has a variety of fun pop-up Valentine's Day cards that are perfect for newly dating couples like this "Whale you be my Valentine?" card. All the options are really fun and colorful. You'll definitely put a smile on their face.
Casually Dating and Seeing Where it Goes
If you're in a situationship or something more casual, steer away from wrapping presents. Set the scene for a sexy night instead — lingerie, candles, romantic music, and maybe a sex toy or two. Your "relationship" is based on physical chemistry, so amplify it on this lovey-dovey day. There's no reason to excessively spend on someone you don't necessarily see a long-term future with just yet. Have fun and play up your sexuality!
Tease Or Tumble Tower Game
This Tease Or Tumble Tower Game is basically the adult version of your favorite tumbling tower game. Each brick features a spicy question or task like "Take off a piece of clothing" or "Massage your partner for one minute."
Box Of Dares
This box of dares was made for couples of all stages, and can be especially fun for anyone in a "see where it goes" situation. It comes with 100 cards worth of dares ranging from flirty to sexy.
Officially Dating for at Least Six Months
When you've been officially dating someone for six months, clearly you're invested in each other. You want to give a gift that shows the kind of gift giver you are. Gift giving is a type of love language, and you should try to exude equal parts sexy, fun, and thoughtful into that present. Regardless of the item, remember quality over quantity! At six months, think of something along the lines of an intimate spa excursion or a concert. Shared experiences will only bring you two closer together.
Amorous Arcana: Valentine's Tarot Lesson & Reading
What does the future have in store for your relationship? Let the cards be your guide. This special Valentine's Day tarot lesson and reading will be an experience you and your partner will never forget. You'll have the opportunity to do a tarot reading while Holly, the instructor and reader, will help you interpret the cards. If you already have your own tarot deck, the experience alone costs $25. If you don't have one, you can purchase a bundle for $50.
Tickets to a Concert or Event
If you really want to give them something they're guaranteed to love, get them a ticket to a game, concert or event. It'll be a shared experience you both can enjoy.
Committed for at Least One Year
If you've been with someone for a year, jewelry always has a nice shiny ring to it. You are likely in love, and see a bright future together. Go on a Valentine's Day shopping excursion together, and decide on a matching outfit together. If you have a clueless shopper as a partner, help them pick out a pair of stylish shoes or a designer belt. Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to splurge a little on your significant other.
Custom Couple’s Sweatshirts with Embroidered Roman Numeral Date and Initials
Getting matching sweatshirts is a great Valentine's Day gift idea, and these ones from Etsy are a must-see. You can customize it to include your initials, a special date, and a heart. You can even choose between 18 colors including black, white, light pink, navy and gold. It's a must-have for couples who've been together for at least one year.
Vertical and Horizontal Spotify Code Couples Necklace
Got a song that's special to the two of you? This custom Spotify code necklace will keep it close to your heart always. These vertical and horizontal necklaces will have the code to your song on Spotify so you can easily scan and play whenever you want. You can choose to get these in rose, gold and silver.
Long-term Relationship
When you're in a long-term relationship with someone, you've shared many Valentine's Day holidays together. At this point, you know what your partner wants. If your partner loves jewelry, then add something to their collection. If your partner can't say no to a watch, indulge them. No matter the monetary value on the gift, be sure to write your partner a heartfelt card. Words of affirmation can be the sexiest turn on. Your passion never has to expire!
Personalized Dinner Spinner Date Night Idea Board
Ever run into the problem where it takes hours to decide on what to get for dinner because one partner just can't decide while the other is good with "whatever"? This personalized dinner spinner board from Etsy will help you solve that problem. It's totally customizable and you can choose to put your names and favorite restaurants. Once you have this, you'll wonder why you didn't get it sooner!
Personalized Ticket To Love Box
If you like the idea of love coupons, this super cute personalized ticket box takes that to the next level. You can choose between 40 ticket ideas ranging from "Free Back Rub" to "clothing-optional adventures," and the box can be customized to include your partner's name. It's fun and really unique.
